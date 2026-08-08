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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jahil Chahte Hain...': Richa Chadha, KRK Back Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jharkhand Protest

'Jahil Chahte Hain...': Richa Chadha, KRK Back Neha Bora After Ink Attack During Jharkhand Protest

Neha Bora was targeted with ink during a protest in Ranchi. Richa Chadha and KRK later spoke out in support of the AISA president.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AISA president Neha Bora attacked with ink during protest.
  • Richa Chadha and KRK publicly supported student leader Bora.
  • Bora blamed RSS-BJP; attacker now held in police custody.

The ink-throwing incident involving AISA president Neha Bora during a protest in Ranchi has triggered a strong reaction on social media. Bora was taking part in a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations when a man threw ink at her. Actor Richa Chadha and Kamaal R Khan were among those who later came out in support of the student leader.

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Richa Chadha Praises Neha Bora's Courage

Following the incident, Richa Chadha publicly backed Bora and condemned the attempt to intimidate her during the protest.

The actor wrote, "Jahil chahte hain sabko apne jaisa bana len. Par betiyan ye hone nahi dengi."

Chadha also directly praised Bora's courage, dignity and intellect, saying, "Neha, your courage, dignity and intellect are scaring them. Well done !"

She further talkedf about the concerns of students demanding fairness in education and employment, writing, "Whether in Jharkhand, our Jantar Mantar, the students want a fair shot at education and their future. That’s it. They’re not asking for much. This country has to stand with them."

KRK Also Voices Support For AISA President

Kamaal R Khan also joined those expressing solidarity with Bora. Sharing a photograph of the AISA president.

He wrote, "Namardon Ko Ye Pata Hona Chahiye, Ki @neha_aisa Ek Fauji Ki Beti Hai, Naa Woh Daregi, Naa Rukegi."

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police Constable Dies While On Duty Outside Salman Khan’s Bandra Home

Neha Bora's Statement After Ink-Throwing Incident

Bora also addressed the incident on social media after sharing a photograph following the protest. She alleged that RSS-BJP supporters were responsible for throwing ink at her and around 20 other women in Ranchi.

She said, "RSS-BJP goons throw ink at me and around 20 other women in Ranchi, Jharkhand! For them ink is a tool to try to shame others, we will write the future with ink!"

In another statement, Bora added, "We will write the future of the coming nation with this very ink! We will shatter every attempt to stop us!"

The man who allegedly threw the ink is now in police custody.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to AISA president Neha Bora?

During a protest march in Ranchi, AISA president Neha Bora had ink thrown at her by a man. The protest was against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Why was Neha Bora protesting?

Neha Bora was protesting as part of a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly. The protest aimed to highlight alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

Which celebrities supported Neha Bora after the incident?

Actor Richa Chadha and Kamaal R Khan publicly expressed their support for Neha Bora. Richa Chadha praised her courage, while KRK showed solidarity with the student leader.

Who did Neha Bora blame for the ink-throwing?

Neha Bora alleged that RSS-BJP supporters were responsible for throwing ink at her. She stated that around 20 other women were also targeted during the protest.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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Richa Chadha Kamaal R Khan Jharkhand Protest Neha Bora AISA President Neha Bora Ink Attack
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