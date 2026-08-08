Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AISA president Neha Bora attacked with ink during protest.

Richa Chadha and KRK publicly supported student leader Bora.

Bora blamed RSS-BJP; attacker now held in police custody.

The ink-throwing incident involving AISA president Neha Bora during a protest in Ranchi has triggered a strong reaction on social media. Bora was taking part in a march towards the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations when a man threw ink at her. Actor Richa Chadha and Kamaal R Khan were among those who later came out in support of the student leader.

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Richa Chadha Praises Neha Bora's Courage

Following the incident, Richa Chadha publicly backed Bora and condemned the attempt to intimidate her during the protest.

The actor wrote, "Jahil chahte hain sabko apne jaisa bana len. Par betiyan ye hone nahi dengi."

Chadha also directly praised Bora's courage, dignity and intellect, saying, "Neha, your courage, dignity and intellect are scaring them. Well done !"

She further talkedf about the concerns of students demanding fairness in education and employment, writing, "Whether in Jharkhand, our Jantar Mantar, the students want a fair shot at education and their future. That’s it. They’re not asking for much. This country has to stand with them."

जाहिल चाहते हैं सबको अपने जैसा बना लें। पर बेटियां ये होने नहीं देगी ॥



Neha, your courage, dignity and intellect are scaring them. Well done !



Whether in Jharkhand, our Jantar Mantar, the students want a fair shot at education and their future. That’s it. They’re not asking… https://t.co/qpLTO1OGJY — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 7, 2026

KRK Also Voices Support For AISA President

Kamaal R Khan also joined those expressing solidarity with Bora. Sharing a photograph of the AISA president.

He wrote, "Namardon Ko Ye Pata Hona Chahiye, Ki @neha_aisa Ek Fauji Ki Beti Hai, Naa Woh Daregi, Naa Rukegi."

Namardon Ko Ye Pata Hona Chahiye, Ki @neha_aisa Ek Fauji Ki Beti Hai, Naa Woh Daregi, Naa Rukegi. pic.twitter.com/JqkQ45v4wk — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 7, 2026

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Neha Bora's Statement After Ink-Throwing Incident

Bora also addressed the incident on social media after sharing a photograph following the protest. She alleged that RSS-BJP supporters were responsible for throwing ink at her and around 20 other women in Ranchi.

She said, "RSS-BJP goons throw ink at me and around 20 other women in Ranchi, Jharkhand! For them ink is a tool to try to shame others, we will write the future with ink!"

RSS-BJP goons throw ink at me and around 20 other women in Ranchi, Jharkhand!



For them ink is a tool to try to shame others, we will write the future with ink! pic.twitter.com/52XvCZiwK5 — Neha (@neha_aisa) August 7, 2026

In another statement, Bora added, "We will write the future of the coming nation with this very ink! We will shatter every attempt to stop us!"

The man who allegedly threw the ink is now in police custody.