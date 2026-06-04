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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Case Will Be Dealt Properly Because...': Chinmayi Sripada On Malviya Nagar Fire That Killed 21 People

'Case Will Be Dealt Properly Because...': Chinmayi Sripada On Malviya Nagar Fire That Killed 21 People

Singer Chinmayi Sripada reacted to the Malviya Nagar fire in Delhi that killed 21 people, saying the case may be handled properly only because foreign nationals were among those who lost their lives.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Authorities are investigating fire safety norms after ruling out LPG.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has spoken up about the devastating fire that broke out at a bed-and-breakfast property in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which has left at least 21 people dead. The singer took to social media to share her reaction after news agency PTI posted a video of the incident on X. What caught everyone's attention, however, was not just her grief over the tragedy but the pointed observation she made about how the case might be handled going forward.

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Chinmayi Sripada's Sharp Observation

Responding to the PTI post, Chinmayi wrote: "Many of those killed in a restaurant fire are foreigners. There is a good chance this case will be dealt with properly only because of that." Her comment quickly drew attention online, with many people stopping to think about what it says about accountability and justice when it comes to such incidents.

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About The Malviya Nagar Fire

The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a five-storey bed-and-breakfast building in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar. It is believed to have started due to a short circuit in the building's internal wiring. At least 21 people lost their lives in the blaze, and several others were injured. Authorities have confirmed that foreign nationals were among the victims. Police have ruled out an LPG cylinder explosion as a possible cause. Forensic teams are currently examining the site and looking into whether the building followed fire safety norms.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are authorities investigating regarding the fire?

Forensic teams are examining the site to determine whether the bed-and-breakfast building complied with fire safety norms. They are also investigating the cause further.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Chinmayi Sripada Malviya Nagar Fire 21 Casualties
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