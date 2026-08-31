Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski married after eight years together.

Billie Eilish, Finneas's sister, officiated their intimate California wedding.

Notable guests including Justin Bieber attended the Santa Barbara nuptials.

Bride Claudia Sulewski wore four distinct Oscar de la Renta gowns.

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski have officially tied the knot, marking a major milestone in their eight-year relationship. The intimate California wedding brought together family, close friends and a host of high-profile names, while Finneas’ superstar sister Billie Eilish officiated the ceremony.

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Billie Eilish Officiates Finneas And Claudia Sulewski’s Wedding

The Grammy-winning musician and producer married actress and creator Claudia Sulewski at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday.

Rather than simply attending her brother’s big day, Eilish stood at the centre of the ceremony as its officiant. Finneas and Sulewski’s dogs, Peaches and Moose, were also part of the celebrations, while their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, watched their son exchange vows.

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Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber And More Attend

The couple’s guest list featured several well-known names from the entertainment world.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were among those present. The guest list also included Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou and others.

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Eilish’s boyfriend, Nat Wolff, also attended the celebrations.

Claudia Sulewski Wears Four Oscar de la Renta Looks

Sulewski made fashion a major part of her wedding weekend, wearing four Oscar de la Renta looks created for different moments of the celebrations.

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Her outfits included looks for the rehearsal dinner, ceremony, first dance and reception, as well as the after-party. Vogue also documented her final fitting ahead of the wedding.

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Finneas And Claudia Sulewski’s Relationship

The couple announced their engagement in September 2025, after seven years together. They shared the news through a joint Instagram post captioned "forever and ever 9.22."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

After eight years together, the couple have now officially begun their married life, with Eilish playing an unusually close role in the ceremony.