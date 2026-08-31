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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesBillie Eilish Officiates Brother Finneas' Wedding To Claudia Sulewski In Star-Studded California Ceremony

Billie Eilish Officiates Brother Finneas' Wedding To Claudia Sulewski In Star-Studded California Ceremony

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski are married after eight years together, with Billie Eilish officiating their star-studded wedding in California.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 06:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski married after eight years together.
  • Billie Eilish, Finneas's sister, officiated their intimate California wedding.
  • Notable guests including Justin Bieber attended the Santa Barbara nuptials.
  • Bride Claudia Sulewski wore four distinct Oscar de la Renta gowns.

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski have officially tied the knot, marking a major milestone in their eight-year relationship. The intimate California wedding brought together family, close friends and a host of high-profile names, while Finneas’ superstar sister Billie Eilish officiated the ceremony.

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Billie Eilish Officiates Finneas And Claudia Sulewski’s Wedding

The Grammy-winning musician and producer married actress and creator Claudia Sulewski at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday.

Rather than simply attending her brother’s big day, Eilish stood at the centre of the ceremony as its officiant. Finneas and Sulewski’s dogs, Peaches and Moose, were also part of the celebrations, while their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, watched their son exchange vows.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Relatable Girly Feed (@relatablegirlyfeed)

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber And More Attend

The couple’s guest list featured several well-known names from the entertainment world.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were among those present. The guest list also included Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou and others.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Eilish’s boyfriend, Nat Wolff, also attended the celebrations.

Claudia Sulewski Wears Four Oscar de la Renta Looks

Sulewski made fashion a major part of her wedding weekend, wearing four Oscar de la Renta looks created for different moments of the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Her outfits included looks for the rehearsal dinner, ceremony, first dance and reception, as well as the after-party. Vogue also documented her final fitting ahead of the wedding.

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Finneas And Claudia Sulewski’s Relationship

The couple announced their engagement in September 2025, after seven years together. They shared the news through a joint Instagram post captioned "forever and ever 9.22."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

After eight years together, the couple have now officially begun their married life, with Eilish playing an unusually close role in the ceremony.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently got married in an intimate California wedding?

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski officially tied the knot in an intimate California wedding. They had been in an eight-year relationship.

Who officiated Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski's wedding ceremony?

Finneas' superstar sister, Billie Eilish, officiated the wedding ceremony. She stood at the center of the event.

Where was Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski's wedding held?

The couple's wedding took place at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California. It was an intimate gathering.

Which notable guests attended Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski's wedding?

High-profile guests included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, and Jason Sudeikis. Billie Eilish's boyfriend, Nat Wolff, also attended.

What designer did Claudia Sulewski choose for her wedding outfits?

Claudia Sulewski wore four Oscar de la Renta looks throughout her wedding weekend. These included outfits for the ceremony, reception, and other events.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 06:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Finneas United States News Billie Eilish Finneas Wedding Claudia Sulewski
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