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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Samay Raina Set To Appear On Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 9'? Comedian Drops A Hint

Is Samay Raina Set To Appear On Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 9'? Comedian Drops A Hint

Samay Raina shares a Koffee With Karan 9 poster on Instagram, sparking speculation about his possible debut on Karan Johar's show.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina shared Koffee With Karan 9 poster, sparking debut rumors.
  • Varun Dhawan called Samay on show's earlier episode, teasing him.
  • Samay's remark about girlfriend fueled Medha Shankr relationship speculation.
  • No official confirmation from Samay or Karan has occurred.

Samay Raina has sparked speculation about a possible appearance on Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The comedian recently shared a poster of the show on his Instagram Story, prompting fans to wonder if he is preparing to make his debut on the celebrity chat show. While Samay hasn't confirmed anything, his social media post has certainly caught people's attention.

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Samay Raina To Enter Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 9'?

On Friday, Samay took to Instagram and shared a poster of Koffee With Karan 9 on his Story. He didn't add a caption or offer any explanation, leaving followers to interpret the post for themselves.

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)
(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

The seemingly casual update was enough to fuel questions about whether the comedian would be joining Karan Johar on the show. If confirmed, it would mark Samay's first appearance on Koffee With Karan. However, neither Samay nor Karan has officially announced his participation so far.

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When Varun Dhawan Called Samay Raina On 'Koffee With Karan'

Samay's name has already come up on the show. During the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Varun Dhawan appeared alongside Janhvi Kapoor. In a game called ‘Hey Karan, It's Me’, Karan Johar asked the guests to call people from the entertainment industry and get them to deliver the show's signature line. They also had to pretend they had just received shocking news.

Varun chose to call Samay and teased him about something that had reportedly been making headlines. When Samay asked what had happened, Varun hinted that it was connected to something the comedian had said during an earlier episode.

“I must have said something,” Samay replied.

He then casually added, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.”

Varun eventually revealed that he was calling from Koffee With Karan.

Samay's remark also drew attention to his personal life, particularly the speculation surrounding his equation with actor Medha Shankr. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, while their friendly interactions on India's Got Latent 2 added to the buzz. Medha was also seen at Samay's recent Diwali party.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do fans think Samay Raina might appear on Koffee With Karan Season 9?

Samay Raina shared a poster of Koffee With Karan 9 on his Instagram Story without explanation. This post fueled speculation among his fans about a possible appearance on the show.

Has Samay Raina been mentioned on Koffee With Karan before?

Yes, Samay Raina was mentioned during the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. Varun Dhawan called him during a game called 'Hey Karan, It's Me'.

What comment did Samay Raina make that drew attention to his personal life?

When Varun Dhawan called him on Koffee With Karan, Samay casually said, 'At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.' This remark sparked speculation about his relationship status.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 07:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Varun Dhawan Samay Raina Koffee With Karan 9
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