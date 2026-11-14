Is Samay Raina Set To Appear On Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 9'? Comedian Drops A Hint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina shared Koffee With Karan 9 poster, sparking debut rumors.

Varun Dhawan called Samay on show's earlier episode, teasing him.

Samay's remark about girlfriend fueled Medha Shankr relationship speculation.

No official confirmation from Samay or Karan has occurred.

Samay Raina has sparked speculation about a possible appearance on Karan Johar's popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 9. The comedian recently shared a poster of the show on his Instagram Story, prompting fans to wonder if he is preparing to make his debut on the celebrity chat show. While Samay hasn't confirmed anything, his social media post has certainly caught people's attention.

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Samay Raina To Enter Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 9'?

On Friday, Samay took to Instagram and shared a poster of Koffee With Karan 9 on his Story. He didn't add a caption or offer any explanation, leaving followers to interpret the post for themselves.

(Image Source: Instagram/@maisamayhoon)

The seemingly casual update was enough to fuel questions about whether the comedian would be joining Karan Johar on the show. If confirmed, it would mark Samay's first appearance on Koffee With Karan. However, neither Samay nor Karan has officially announced his participation so far.

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When Varun Dhawan Called Samay Raina On 'Koffee With Karan'

Samay's name has already come up on the show. During the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Varun Dhawan appeared alongside Janhvi Kapoor. In a game called ‘Hey Karan, It's Me’, Karan Johar asked the guests to call people from the entertainment industry and get them to deliver the show's signature line. They also had to pretend they had just received shocking news.

Varun chose to call Samay and teased him about something that had reportedly been making headlines. When Samay asked what had happened, Varun hinted that it was connected to something the comedian had said during an earlier episode.

“I must have said something,” Samay replied.

He then casually added, “At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend.”

Varun eventually revealed that he was calling from Koffee With Karan.

Samay's remark also drew attention to his personal life, particularly the speculation surrounding his equation with actor Medha Shankr. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, while their friendly interactions on India's Got Latent 2 added to the buzz. Medha was also seen at Samay's recent Diwali party.