'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Rajat Dalal Rams Thar Into Car, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajat Dalal rammed car after 50-minute parking block.

Dalal cited recurring parking problems, denied scripted video.

He stated limited patience when cars block without numbers.

Rajat Dalal’s video from a parking area in Faridabad is doing the rounds on social media. The clip appears to show the content creator ramming his Mahindra Thar into another car while trying to make his way out. The incident has since sparked a buzz online, with Dalal explaining that he had waited for around 45-50 minutes because his vehicle was blocked.

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Rajat Dala Says He Waited Nearly 50 Minutes

According to Rajat's explanation, another vehicle had been parked in a way that left little room for his Thar to get out. He said he waited for the owner to return, but the person did not appear even after a considerable amount of time.

Rajat also claimed there was no contact number displayed on the vehicle, leaving him with no direct way to ask the owner to move it. The viral clip appears to show him attempting to manoeuvre his Thar out of the congested parking space before hitting the vehicle in front and driving away.

He also posted a photograph of another car parked directly in front of his Thar and complained about the recurring problem on social media.

He said, “Roz ka drama hai yaar. Itni badi parking me itni gaadiyon me meri hi gaadi milti hai humesha!"

Rajat Dalal Waits 45 Minutes After a Car Blocks His Parking, Then Moves It With His Thar pic.twitter.com/iLZtvbCc1b — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 29, 2026

Rajat Dalal Talks About The Parking Issue Near His Gym

Rajat later shared a series of Instagram Stories showing other instances in which vehicles had allegedly blocked his car. He said the parking issue wasn’t an isolated incident and claimed he has faced similar situations repeatedly.

In one of his Stories, he rejected speculation that the footage was created for publicity or was part of a scripted video. He also addressed comments suggesting that the footage had been recorded from the air.

The 50 fame said, "It was not a promotional video or any scripted thing. Yeh haal parking ka yaha roz hota hai. Aur woh aerial shot ya drone shot nahi, gym 3rd floor par hai! Ek limit hoti hai har cheez ki!"

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Rajat Dalal Explains Why He Took The Step

In another Instagram Story, Rajat addressed those questioning the circumstances surrounding the video. He said the footage was taken from his gym, which is located on the third floor of a building overlooking the parking area.

Dalal said, “Bahut saare logon ko lag raha hai ki kuch promotional ya scripted video hai, toh aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Sector 16 Faridabad parking hai, ye uska haal hai. Jo log aate hain unhe pata hi hai acche se. Mai hamesha meri gaadi sahi lagata hu, toh agar koi dusra lagakr gaya hai galat, toh uske chakkar mai mai roz roz late nahi ho sakta.”

He went on to say that while people may have reasons for parking close to another vehicle, they should leave a contact number if they are making it difficult for someone to get out.

He added, “Mai bhi ek insaan hu, meri bhi ek limit hai. Aage ya peeche agar tum gaadi lagate ho kisi majburi mai toh apna number likhkr jao. Agar number bhi nahi likhkr jaa rahe ho, galat lagakr jaa rahe ho, toh na hi mai samaj sudharak hu na hi mai sabka theka leke chal sakta hu. Mai har cheez mai zabardasti accha banke nahi dikha sakta."