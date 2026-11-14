MP Man Dies After 'Rasgulla-Like' Bomb Explodes In His Mouth, Friend Who Gave It To Him Booked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh man died from bomb disguised as rasgulla.

Friend allegedly gave explosive device; police arrested accused.

Ghaziabad man murdered friend over sister's close relationship.

Victim attacked with bottle; police arrested the accused.

A 35-year-old man died in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after a country-made bomb, allegedly disguised as a rasgulla, exploded inside his mouth when he bit into it. His friend is accused of handing him the explosive device as a prank, police said.

The incident took place around 8 pm on November 10, Kotwali police station in-charge Durga Prasad Nagpure told reporters on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rajendra, was allegedly given the bomb by his friend Rambhagat, who presented it as a rasgulla. The device exploded when Rajendra chewed it, leaving him critically injured, news agency PTI reported.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Nagpure said.

Friend Names Another Person As Source Of Bomb

During questioning, Rambhagat allegedly told police that a man identified as Dharmu had given him the country-made bomb, the police officer said.

A case has been registered against Rambhagat under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosives Act. Further details of the investigation were not provided, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: BJP MLA’s Nephew Held 40 Hours After Range Rover Kills Pillion Rider In Ahmedabad, Released

Man Kills Friend With Broken Liquor Bottle

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for allegedly murdering his 21-year-old friend with a broken liquor bottle after becoming angry over his growing closeness to the accused's sister. The victim was allegedly taken to an isolated spot on the pretext of a party, where he was attacked while intoxicated, police said.

The accused, identified as Shivam, is a resident of Vishwakarma Basti in Modinagar. The victim, Vicky, worked as a labourer along with his neighbourhood friends.

According to police, Vicky had gone out with Shivam and another friend, Vikas (22), on Friday but did not return home. His family tried calling him, but his phone was switched off.

The following morning, his body was found near a tubewell in the fields of Manki village, along Kalchhina-Sikri Road. Police said there were multiple cut injuries on his neck and chest.

Police said Vicky and Shivam were friends, but the latter was unhappy with Vicky's growing closeness to his 19-year-old sister. Shivam allegedly decided to kill him over the issue.

Vicky's father lodged a complaint naming Shivam and Vikas as suspects. A murder case was registered at Modinagar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 8.

Shivam was arrested on November 11, while Vikas remains absconding. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.