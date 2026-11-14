50,000-Person Cap, 10 AM-5 PM Window: Delhi Police's New SOP For Protests At Ramlila Maidan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This draft Standard Operating Procedure awaits final approval.

Delhi Police has proposed fresh guidelines to regulate public gatherings, protests and programmes at the Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi, including a cap of 50,000 participants and a fixed time window of 10 am to 5 pm.

The proposed rules aim to put safety, security and administrative arrangements for events at the venue under a defined framework. However, the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still at an initial stage and has been sent to Delhi Police Headquarters for approval, a senior police officer told ANI.

The provisions have not yet been finalised and will come into force only after clearance from the competent authorities.

Organisers To Seek MCD Clearance Before Police Permission

Under the proposed guidelines, organisers will first have to obtain clearance from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirming the availability of the venue before approaching Delhi Police for permission.

Applications for holding events will ordinarily have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

Organisers will also be responsible for managing the gathering and coordinating with traffic authorities. This will include making arrangements for parking and designated drop-off points while ensuring that roads and emergency access routes remain unobstructed.

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Restrictions On Weapons, Drone Operations

The draft SOP proposes restrictions on carrying firearms, swords, spears, sharp objects and other prohibited items into the venue.

Drone operations in the vicinity of Ramlila Maidan will also require prior authorisation.

In addition, organisers will have to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, medical assistance, sanitation and proper waste disposal during events.

Draft SOP Awaiting Approval

The senior police officer said the proposal has been forwarded to Delhi Police Headquarters for examination. Further action will be taken after the competent authorities review the draft.

The proposed cap on attendance, event timings and other conditions are not yet in force. The final SOP will become operational only after it receives the required approval.

(With agency inputs)