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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Mishra Pledges To Help Chhath Devotees Reach Home, Says No One Should Miss Festival With Family

Vishal Mishra Pledges To Help Chhath Devotees Reach Home, Says No One Should Miss Festival With Family

Vishal Mishra has pledged to help Chhath devotees return to their hometowns from next year, so they can celebrate the festival with their families.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Vishal Mishra pledged support for Chhath devotees' travel.
  • He aims to ease difficulties faced by thousands returning home.
  • Mishra committed to initiating this assistance from next year.

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has pledged to help devotees travel back to their hometowns for Chhath Mahaparv, hoping to ensure that more people can celebrate the festival with their families. The musician said he and his associates would make every possible effort to help devotees overcome the difficulties they face while travelling home for the occasion.

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Vishal Mishra Makes Promise To Chhath Devotees

Taking to Instagram, Vishal highlighted the challenges faced by thousands of devotees who try to return home for the annual festival. He noted that many people encounter difficulties while making the journey to celebrate Chhath with their loved ones.

In his post, the singer wrote, “Har saal Chhath Mahaparv par apne ghar lautne ke liye lakhon shraddhaluon ko kai tarah ki pareshaniyon ka saamna karna padta hai." [Every year, lakhs of devotees face several difficulties while trying to return to their homes for the Chhath Mahaparv.]

He then shared his commitment to helping people reach their hometowns from next year onwards.

“Agle saal se hum aur hamare sabhi saathi yeh sankalp lete hain ki jitna bhi sambhav ho sake, utne logon ko Chhath par unke ghar pahunchane ki koshish karenge." [From next year onwards, we, along with all our associates, pledge to make every possible effort to help as many people as we can reach their homes for Chhath.]

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vishal Mishra (@vishalmishraofficial)

Talking about the thought behind the initiative, he added, “Koi bhi Chhath Mahaparv par apne parivaar se door na reh jaaye, bas yahi hamara prayas rahega." [Our only endeavour will be to ensure that no one has to stay away from their family during the auspicious festival of Chhath.]

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Enters India’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Despite 10.6% Box Office Drop On Day 9

Vishal Mishra's Journey In The Music Industry

Vishal first appeared on a reality show broadcast on DD National before auditioning for Indian Idol, although he was disqualified from the competition. The 35-year-old later made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi.

A year later, he composed Jaane De, sung by Atif Aslam, for the soundtrack of Qarib Qarib Singlle. He also worked on the music for Munna Michael, which marked his debut as a singer, and the Marathi film FU: Friendship Unlimited.

In 2018, Vishal composed the melody for Rafta Rafta from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The music video featured Salman Khan in a special appearance.

He also composed Selfish, a romantic track written and performed by Salman for the action film Race 3. Among his other projects is the title song of Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What pledge has singer-composer Vishal Mishra made regarding Chhath Mahaparv?

Vishal Mishra has pledged to help devotees travel back to their hometowns for Chhath Mahaparv. He hopes to ensure more people can celebrate the festival with their families without facing travel difficulties.

What motivated Vishal Mishra to offer help for Chhath travel?

Vishal Mishra observed that thousands of devotees encounter difficulties while trying to return home for the annual Chhath festival. His initiative addresses these travel challenges.

When will Vishal Mishra's initiative to assist Chhath devotees begin?

Vishal Mishra and his associates pledge to start helping devotees from next year onwards. They aim to make every possible effort to assist people in reaching their hometowns for Chhath.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Vishal Mishra Chhath Festival Chhath Mahaparv Chhath 2026
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