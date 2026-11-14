After winning Rise And Fall 2, Shehzad Poonawalla has finally spoked about his physical altercation with dellow contestant Siwet Tomar on the reality show. During a recent appearance on Siddharth Kanan's podcast, Shehzad addressed the incident, explained why he did not want to justify the violence and revealed that he even asked the show's makers to bring Siwet back after his elimination. He also claimed that the assault was far more serious than what viewers saw on television.

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'Inhone Teen Shows Mai Hathapai Ki Hai'

The confrontation between Shehzad and Siwet took place during an argument on Rise And Fall 2. The disagreement escalated when Siwet allegedly became physically aggressive towards Shehzad, leading to his elimination from the show.

Speaking about what triggered Siwet, Shehzad said he did not want to answer the question in a way that could be interpreted as defending the violence.

He further stressed that disagreements should be handled through peaceful and constitutional means, regardless of how provocative a situation might become.

He said, "Siwet ko trigger karne wali cheez par agar main jawab dunga, toh iska matlab yeh ho jayega ki main unke trigger hone ya violent hone ko justify kar raha hoon. Aap mujhse kitna bhi sakht sawaal poochiye, kitna bhi kadwa sawaal poochiye." [If I answer questions about what triggered Siwet, it would make it seem as though I am justifying his reaction or his violent behaviour. You can ask me as tough a question as you like, no matter how harsh it may be.]

Shehzad also referred to Siwet's alleged physical altercations on other reality shows, including Roadies and The 50. Questioning what he described as a recurring pattern, he said:

Shehzad added, "Hum democracy mein rehte hain. Ambedkar ji aur Mahatma Gandhi ne humein sikhaya hai ki bhale hi koi cheez aapko provoke kare, aapko uska jawab constitutional aur non-violent tareeke se dena chahiye. Aur by the way, 'yeh provocation hua, isliye violence hua', yeh sabse faltu justification hai." [We live in a democracy. Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi taught us that no matter how much something provokes you, you must respond through constitutional and non-violent means. And, by the way, saying ‘violence happened because there was provocation’ is the most absurd justification.]

"Inhone teen shows mai hathapai ki hai. Inhone 'The 50' mein kyun haath chhoda? 'Roadies' mein kyun haath chhoda? Har show mein ye pattern kyun hai iska?," Shehzad said further. [He has been involved in physical altercations on three shows. Why did he get physical on The 50? Why did he get physical on Roadies? Why does he repeat this pattern on every show?]

Shehzad Reveals he Asked Makers To Bring Siwet Back

Despite the incident, Shehzad claimed he approached the show's makers within two hours of Siwet's elimination and requested that they consider bringing him back. He explained that he did not want the incident to affect Siwet's livelihood.

He said, "2 ghante mein maine show walon se kaha ki agar ho sake toh isko show mein wapas le aao, kyunki iski rozi-roti ka sawaal hai. Mere paas toh bahut saari news hai. Iski rozi-roti ka sawaal hai." [“Within two hours, I told the show’s makers that if possible, they should bring him back on the show because his livelihood was at stake. I have plenty of news opportunities, but his livelihood depends on this.]

When asked about Siwet and the controversy, Shehzad dismissed the idea that discussing him mattered, saying, "Discussing him is like discussing the most irrelevant topic."

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'Maine FIR Hone Nahi Di'

Speaking about the incident, Shehzad maintained that the footage shown to viewers did not capture the full extent of what had happened. He claimed the assault was more serious than a torn kurta or a push and said it could have resulted in an FIR.

He added, "Maine toh badappan dikhaya, lekin jo aapne footage dekha hai, woh kuch bhi nahi tha. Agar aap actual footage dikhayenge, toh poora incident dikhaiye, maine kya kaha, uska kya reaction tha, aur kaise usne mujhe peeta, laat maari aur har jagah ghoonse maare. Aap khud kahenge ki yeh mera badappan hai. Usne jo maarpeet ki thi, woh sirf kurta phaadne ya dhakka dene tak limited nahi thi." [I showed restraint, but the footage you have seen was nothing compared to what actually happened. If you show the actual footage, show the entire incident, what I said, how he reacted, and how he beat me, kicked me and punched me repeatedly. You would then say that I showed great restraint. The assault was not limited to tearing my kurta or pushing me.]

He further said, "Woh itna brutal assault tha ki uske khilaaf FIR ho sakti thi. Woh FIR maine hone nahi di." [It was such a brutal assault that an FIR could have been filed against him. I did not allow that FIR to be filed.]

Talking about how he controlled himself from retaliating physically, he said, "Hum politics mein itne saalon se hain. Aapko kya lagta hai, Siwet koi pehla aisa vyakti hai kya? Siwet toh ek tapori-chhichhora type ka koi hai... Humko usse zyada threats aate hain. Log maarne ki baat karte hain." [We have been in politics for so many years. Do you think Siwet is the first person of this kind we have come across? Siwet is just some tapori-chhichhora type of person. We receive far more threats than this. People even threaten to kill us.]