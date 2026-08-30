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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChandrachur Singh Files FIR In Aligarh Against Relatives Over Property Dispute, Alleges Grandfather’s Will Was Forged

Chandrachur Singh Files FIR In Aligarh Against Relatives Over Property Dispute, Alleges Grandfather’s Will Was Forged

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has filed an FIR against relatives in Aligarh, alleging his grandfather’s will was forged to deny his father his inheritance.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Chandrachur Singh filed FIR over grandfather's forged will.
  • Aunt, cousins accused of forging signature, denying father inheritance.
  • Singh claims evidence supports allegations; police are now investigating.

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has approached the police in connection with a long-running family property dispute, alleging that his grandfather’s will was forged to prevent his late father from receiving his rightful inheritance. Singh has named his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others in the FIR registered in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

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Chandrachur Singh Alleges Grandfather’s Signature Was Forged

Singh submitted his complaint at Rorawar police station on Friday. He alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, was forged on a will in 1997, when the prominent landowner was critically ill and allegedly incapable of signing documents.

According to the actor’s complaint, his uncle Ganga Singh and other family members were involved in allegedly falsifying the signature on the document. Singh claimed that this resulted in his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, being denied his inheritance rights.

Complaint Raises Questions Over Execution Of Will

Singh further alleged that Captain Baldev Singh was not in Aligarh when the disputed will was executed. He also stated that another uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had already died before Harender Pal Singh.

The actor claimed that a substantial share of the valuable properties covered by the contested will was later sold over the years.

Actor Says He Has Evidence To Support Allegations

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had gathered enough evidence to support the allegations. Following the registration of the FIR, he also recorded his statement with the police.

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Gaytri Devi Had Rejected Allegations Last Year

The family dispute had surfaced publicly last year, when Gaytri Devi dismissed the allegations as false. She had accused Chandrachur Singh of attempting to implicate her without basis and maintained that the will was genuine.

Singh’s father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.

Police have registered the case and begun investigating the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Chandrachur Singh's complaint regarding the property dispute?

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh alleges that his grandfather's 1997 will was forged. He claims this prevented his late father, Captain Baldev Singh, from receiving his rightful inheritance.

Who has Chandrachur Singh filed an FIR against?

Singh has named his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins, and four other individuals in the FIR. He also implicated his uncle Ganga Singh in the alleged falsification of the signature.

When was the alleged forgery of the will supposed to have occurred?

Chandrachur Singh alleges that his grandfather Thakur Harender Pal Singh's signature was forged on a will in 1997. At that time, his grandfather was critically ill and reportedly incapable of signing documents.

Has anyone else involved in the dispute commented on the allegations previously?

Yes, last year, Chandrachur's aunt Gaytri Devi had publicly rejected the allegations. She maintained that the will was genuine and accused Singh of attempting to implicate her without basis.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandrachur Singh Aligarh News Chandrachur Singh FIR Chandrachur Singh Property Dispute
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