Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Chandrachur Singh filed FIR over grandfather's forged will.

Aunt, cousins accused of forging signature, denying father inheritance.

Singh claims evidence supports allegations; police are now investigating.

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has approached the police in connection with a long-running family property dispute, alleging that his grandfather’s will was forged to prevent his late father from receiving his rightful inheritance. Singh has named his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others in the FIR registered in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

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Chandrachur Singh Alleges Grandfather’s Signature Was Forged

Singh submitted his complaint at Rorawar police station on Friday. He alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, was forged on a will in 1997, when the prominent landowner was critically ill and allegedly incapable of signing documents.

According to the actor’s complaint, his uncle Ganga Singh and other family members were involved in allegedly falsifying the signature on the document. Singh claimed that this resulted in his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, being denied his inheritance rights.

STORY | Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh files FIR against relatives over property dispute



Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deprive his father of his… pic.twitter.com/yP9l8o4A3Y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2026

Complaint Raises Questions Over Execution Of Will

Singh further alleged that Captain Baldev Singh was not in Aligarh when the disputed will was executed. He also stated that another uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had already died before Harender Pal Singh.

The actor claimed that a substantial share of the valuable properties covered by the contested will was later sold over the years.

Actor Says He Has Evidence To Support Allegations

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had gathered enough evidence to support the allegations. Following the registration of the FIR, he also recorded his statement with the police.

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Gaytri Devi Had Rejected Allegations Last Year

The family dispute had surfaced publicly last year, when Gaytri Devi dismissed the allegations as false. She had accused Chandrachur Singh of attempting to implicate her without basis and maintained that the will was genuine.

Singh’s father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.

Police have registered the case and begun investigating the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)