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English NewsNewsIndiaLow Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm By November 16: IMD

Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm By November 16: IMD

Heavy rainfall is forecast over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until November 16, with Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh likely to receive heavy rain on November 18 and 19.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 09:16 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system has formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
 


 According to the IMD, the system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by November 15. By the morning of tomorrow, it is expected to become a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is then likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16.
 


 Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until November 16. Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19.
 


 Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough and may worsen further. The IMD has advised all fishermen at sea to return to the coast by November 15. It has urged them not to venture into the Andaman Sea and areas along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands until November 17, the Southeast Bay of Bengal from November 15 to 18, and the central Bay of Bengal from November 16 to 19.

 


 This follows Cyclone Arnab and Murasu, which caused widespread damage in several states. 
 


 The aftermath of Cyclone Arnab left Aska market and surrounding areas in Ganjam district reeling, with continuous flooding keeping the entire marketplace submerged for several days and causing heavy financial losses to local businesses and residents.  The cyclone hit the coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, causing severe loss of life and property. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bay Of Bengal IMD
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