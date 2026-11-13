ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesCeleb Spotted | Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others Step Out In Style

Celeb Spotted | Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others Step Out In Style

Ridhi Dogra, Genelia Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and others were spotted in Mumbai in stylish outfits. Take a look at their latest celebrity street-style appearances.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Ridhi Dogra, Genelia Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and others were spotted in Mumbai in stylish outfits. Take a look at their latest celebrity street-style appearances.

Celeb Spotted | From Ridhi Dogra to Taapsee Pannu, here's what Bollywood divas wore in Mumbai.

1/5
Ridhi Dogra was spotted out and about in the city of Mumbai wearing an oversized white kurta paired with floral palazzo pants and oxidized silver jewelry.
Ridhi Dogra was spotted out and about in the city of Mumbai wearing an oversized white kurta paired with floral palazzo pants and oxidized silver jewelry.
2/5
Taapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi were spotted together in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a buttoned white sleeveless top and a draped maroon outfit, respectively.
Taapsee Pannu and Huma Qureshi were spotted together in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a buttoned white sleeveless top and a draped maroon outfit, respectively.
3/5
Genelia Deshmukh was spotted outside a café in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a royal blue sweatshirt paired with a navy and black checkered mini skirt.
Genelia Deshmukh was spotted outside a café in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a royal blue sweatshirt paired with a navy and black checkered mini skirt.
4/5
Vedika Pinto was spotted outside the Late Checkout restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a strapless black corset jumpsuit with contrasting orange lace-up details.
Vedika Pinto was spotted outside the Late Checkout restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a strapless black corset jumpsuit with contrasting orange lace-up details.
5/5
Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted outside the Late Checkout restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a strapless black dress with a light blue top border and a thin black belt.
Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted outside the Late Checkout restaurant in Mumbai, wearing a strapless black dress with a light blue top border and a thin black belt.
Published at : 13 Nov 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Celebrities Huma Qureshi Genelia Deshmukh Ridhi Dogra Fatima Sana Shaikh Taapsee Pannu Mumbai Celebrity Spotting Celeb Spotted Vedika Pinto

Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
’Ramayana’ And ‘Dhurandhar’ To Headline 57th IFFI; Films To Open Indian Panorama And BRICS Segments
’Ramayana’ And ‘Dhurandhar’ To Headline 57th IFFI; Films To Open Indian Panorama And BRICS Segments
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone Makes First Public Appearance After Second Daughter Devi's Birth | WATCH
Deepika Padukone Makes First Public Appearance After Second Daughter Devi's Birth | WATCH
Entertainment
‘Still In Awe Of Her Grace’: Riteish Deshmukh Gets Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’, Recalls Meeting Her With Father
‘Still In Awe Of Her Grace’: Riteish Deshmukh Gets Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’, Recalls Meeting Her With Father
Entertainment
New OTT Releases This Week: ‘Jailer 2’, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ And More Arrive On Streaming Platforms
New OTT Releases This Week: ‘Jailer 2’, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ And More Arrive On Streaming Platforms
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

UP Political News: BJP Holds High-Level Meeting in Lucknow Over Voter List Revision, Amit Shah's UP Tour Soon
Karnataka News: PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Takes a Ride With CM DK Shivakumar
UP Political News: SP Targets Third Front, Calls Owaisi and Azad BJP's B-Team
BJP Strategy: Major Voter Revision Meeting Begins in Lucknow Ahead of UP Elections
Chhath Puja Row: Sanjay Nirupam Slams Thackeray Brothers Over Bhojpuri Songs Controversy

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget