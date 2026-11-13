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Celeb Spotted | Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others Step Out In Style
Ridhi Dogra, Genelia Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi and others were spotted in Mumbai in stylish outfits. Take a look at their latest celebrity street-style appearances.
Celeb Spotted | From Ridhi Dogra to Taapsee Pannu, here's what Bollywood divas wore in Mumbai.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
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Celeb Spotted | Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Others Step Out In Style
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