Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash's Ramayana continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark in India within nine days of its release. Although the film recorded a 10.6% dip in collections on day 9, it added another Rs 47.85 crore to its domestic total. The milestone as also pushed the film into India's top 10 highest-grossing films, while its latest figures put it ahead of major releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 in second-Friday collections.

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'Ramayana' Day 9 Box Office Collection

After a strong extended opening week, Ramayana has maintained its mometum in the second week. The film collection Rs 564.60 crore during its first extended week. Its second Friday brought it an estimate of Rs 47.85 crore across all languages. This is taken its nine-day India net collection to Rs 612.45, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

According to Sacnilk, the Day 9 collection was 10.6% lower than the Rs 53.50 crore earned on Day 8. The film's biggest single-day collecion so far remains Rs 107.50 crore recorded on Day 5.

The languagewise Day 9 collections were:

Hindi: Rs 36.25 crore

Rs 36.25 crore Malayama: Rs 3.25 crore

Rs 3.25 crore Kannada: Rs 3 crore

Rs 3 crore Tamil: Rs 2.75 crore

Rs 2.75 crore Telugu: Rs 2.60 crore

The film earned this amount across 22,993 shows, with an average collection of Rs 20,851 per show across 22,948 shows, as per the supplied figures.

Its India gross collection has reached Rs 732.20 crore.

'Ramayana' Enters India's Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films

With its domestic net collection crossing Rs 612 crore, ‘Ramayana’ has entered the list of India's 10 highest-grossing films. It has overtaken Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster ‘Chhaava’, which recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 601 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The next target for the film is ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, which has a reported collection of Rs 622.48 crore. If ‘Ramayana’ maintains its current pace, it could move further up the all-time domestic rankings.

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Biggest Second-Friday Collections In India

The film has also delivered a major second-Friday performance. Its Rs 47.85 crore net collection is the highest recorded for a film on its second Friday in India, surpassing the figures of several major releases.