Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huma Qureshi and Samay Raina exchanged witty remarks.

Samay teased Huma about her film Toxic's box office.

Huma playfully retorted, labeling Samay toxic in real life.

Toxic earned 342.26 crore globally amidst content criticism.

Huma Qureshi had a witty comeback ready when comedian Samay Raina took a dig at the box-office performance of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups on his show India's Got Latent. The actor, who played Elizabeth in the Yash-starrer, turned the joke around on Samay Raina, telling him that he was toxic in real life. Their exchange quickly turned into a playful back-and-forth, with Samay also defending his own popularity.

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Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Huma Qureshi's Box-Office Performance

During the episode, Samay teased Huma about Toxic's performance in theatres. He pointed out that guests usually appeared on India’s Got Latent before their films flopped, joking that Huma had done things the other way around.

He said, "Pata hai usually log yaha aate hain, fir unki movie flop hoti hi. Aap pehli ho jo movie flop karke aayi ho idhar." [Usually people come here after their movies flop, you're the first one to come here after delivering a flop movie.]

Huma was quick to respond with a sharp retort. She said, "Yaar hum toh khali film karte hain, jiska naam 'Toxic' hota hai. Tu toh life mai toxic hai." [Dude, we only make films with names such as 'Toxic'. You're toxic in real life.]

Samay laughed off the remark and replied, "Par mujhe dekhte toh hain." [Atleast people watch me.]

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About 'Toxic'

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth in the film.

The movie received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. It attracted attention for its intimate scenes and visuals and dialogue that drew criticism over the portrayal of women. After its theatrical release on August 26, viewers also raised concerns about its violence, sensual sequences and emotional depth.

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'Toxic' Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 342.26 crore worldwide in 37 days. Its India gross stood at Rs 298.51 crore, while the domestic net collection was Rs 250.13 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 43.75 crore to the worldwide gross.

The film added just Rs 2 lakh to its India net collection on Day 37. Its language-wise India net collections stood at Rs 149.28 crore for Hindi, Rs 63.11 crore for Kannada, Rs 25.42 crore for Telugu, Rs 9.94 crore for Tamil and Rs 2.31 crore for Malayalam.