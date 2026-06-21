Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj? Actor Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj denied reports of non-bailable warrant issuance.

Reports claimed warrant involved acquiring multiple voter IDs.

Raj stated he keeps

Earlier complaint filed for remarks on Hindu deities.

Actor Prakash Raj has reacted after reports claiming that a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him went viral on social media. The reports alleged that the warrant was issued in connection with a complaint accusing the actor of obtaining multiple voter ID cards in the same name.

Responding to the claims, Prakash Raj dismissed the reports as “fake news”.

Prakash Raj Reacts

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote, “Those who make a living creating and selling fake news. They must really be hurting….”

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“Sold-out fellows…,” he further said, before adding, “Cooking up fake news and spreading it. They must have been badly hurt. But I’m happy I’ve kept them busy.” He completed his post with his standard “JustAsking” hashtag.

ಸುಳ್ಳುಸುದ್ದಿ ಸ್ರಷ್ಟಿಸುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರತರಾದ ಮಾರಿಕೊಂಡವರು . ಪಾಪ ತುಂಬಾ ನೋವಾಗಿರಬೇಕು …😂😂😂 Sold out fellow’s..Cooking up Fake news and spreading them.. Must have been badly hurt 😂😂😂.. But I am happy I have kept them busy #justasking . pic.twitter.com/8SBGnRVB4p — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 21, 2026

Where Did The Reports Come From?

The reports appear to have stemmed from a post by the X account Always Bollywood, which claimed, “A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by the Bangalore Magistrate Court following a case filed by Dilip Kumar against Prakash Raj. Dilip Kumar has filed a case alleging that he obtained four voter ID cards in the same name.”

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The post further alleged that the warrant was issued by the 48th ACJM Court after the actor failed to appear despite being summoned on multiple occasions.

Earlier Complaint Against Prakash Raj

Earlier this year, a criminal complaint was filed against Prakash Raj in a Tirupati court over his alleged remarks about Hindu deities and the Ramayana.

The complaint was lodged by BJP leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy in the court of the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class. It is alleged that the actor made “inflammatory” remarks during the Kerala Literature Festival and other public events.

According to the complaint, Prakash Raj allegedly claimed that Lord Rama and Lakshmana travelled from North India to invade the South, which he reportedly equated with Lanka.

The complainant further alleged that the actor promoted the “Aryan-Dravidian” theory, encouraged regional divisions, and deliberately hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The matter remains under legal process.

The actor will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, which is slated for an October 2 release.