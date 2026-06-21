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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj? Actor Responds

Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj? Actor Responds

Reports claim that a Bengaluru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Prakash Raj in connection with a case alleging that he possessed multiple voter ID cards.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prakash Raj denied reports of non-bailable warrant issuance.
  • Reports claimed warrant involved acquiring multiple voter IDs.
  • Raj stated he keeps
  • Earlier complaint filed for remarks on Hindu deities.

Actor Prakash Raj has reacted after reports claiming that a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him went viral on social media. The reports alleged that the warrant was issued in connection with a complaint accusing the actor of obtaining multiple voter ID cards in the same name.

Responding to the claims, Prakash Raj dismissed the reports as “fake news”.

Prakash Raj Reacts

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote, “Those who make a living creating and selling fake news. They must really be hurting….”

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“Sold-out fellows…,” he further said, before adding, “Cooking up fake news and spreading it. They must have been badly hurt. But I’m happy I’ve kept them busy.”  He completed his post with his standard “JustAsking” hashtag. 

Where Did The Reports Come From?

The reports appear to have stemmed from a post by the X account Always Bollywood, which claimed, “A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued by the Bangalore Magistrate Court following a case filed by Dilip Kumar against Prakash Raj. Dilip Kumar has filed a case alleging that he obtained four voter ID cards in the same name.”

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The post further alleged that the warrant was issued by the 48th ACJM Court after the actor failed to appear despite being summoned on multiple occasions.

Earlier Complaint Against Prakash Raj

Earlier this year, a criminal complaint was filed against Prakash Raj in a Tirupati court over his alleged remarks about Hindu deities and the Ramayana.

The complaint was lodged by BJP leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy in the court of the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class. It is alleged that the actor made “inflammatory” remarks during the Kerala Literature Festival and other public events.

According to the complaint, Prakash Raj allegedly claimed that Lord Rama and Lakshmana travelled from North India to invade the South, which he reportedly equated with Lanka.

The complainant further alleged that the actor promoted the “Aryan-Dravidian” theory, encouraged regional divisions, and deliberately hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The matter remains under legal process.

The actor will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, which is slated for an October 2 release. 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recent reports about Prakash Raj went viral?

Reports claimed a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant against actor Prakash Raj. These alleged he obtained multiple voter ID cards in the same name.

How did Prakash Raj respond to these reports?

Prakash Raj dismissed the reports as

Where did the reports about the non-bailable warrant originate?

The reports appear to have stemmed from an X account,

Has Prakash Raj faced other legal complaints recently?

Yes, a criminal complaint was filed against him earlier this year in a Tirupati court. This concerned alleged remarks about Hindu deities and the Ramayana.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Prakash Raj Entertainment Voter ID
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