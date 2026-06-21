Javed Akhtar Shuts Down Islamophobic Troll On Trump-Meloni Post: ‘My Qaum Are All Indians’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar responded to an Islamophobic remark on social media.

Akhtar declared atheism, stating his community comprises all Indians.

This interaction followed Akhtar's criticism of Donald Trump.

Trump claimed Meloni

Javed Akhtar on Saturday hit back at a social media user who made an Islamophobic remark on his post criticising US President Donald Trump over his comments about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter, while responding to the troll, reiterated that he is an atheist and said that his “qaum” includes all Indians, including the person who targeted him.

What Did The Troll Say?

Commenting on Akhtar's post, the user wrote, “Sir aapki kaum ke bhi jhoot ke liye ek sher hai mere pass... Jante hai hum jannat ke hooro ki haqiqat, dil ke behlane ke liye ye khayal bhi accha hai. [Sir, I have a couplet for the lies of your community too: ‘We know the reality of the virgins in paradise, but it's still a comforting thought to amuse the heart.’]”

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The comment was posted in response to Akhtar’s criticism of Trump, whom he had accused of “lying day in and day out”.

‘My Qaum Are All Indians’

In response to this, the 81-year-old wrote, “If your small, petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp,” before adding, “A well-known fact that I am an Atheist (may be you’re not familiar with the word, it means one who doesn’t believe in any religion)”

He further added, “So don’t tell me about my qaum, my qaum are all Indians. Including you.”

If your small petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp

A well known fact that I am an Athiest (may be your not familiar with is word it means one who doesn’t believe in any religion, ) so don’t tell me about my qaum , my Qaum are all Indians . Including you . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 20, 2026

Javed Akhtar’s Post On Trump-Meloni

Earlier on Saturday, Akhtar had come out in support of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after Trump claimed she had “begged” him for a photograph during the G7 Summit.

“Trump, who is known for lying day in and day out, added one more to the never-ending list of his lies. He says Meloni ‘begged’ him for a photo op. First of all, why would a confident, high-profile, popular and empowered woman, who is the Prime Minister of a great country like Italy that has contributed so much to culture, art, architecture and cinema, beg for a photo opportunity with the most unpopular man in the world? Only for discussion's sake, suppose it really occurred, then think what kind of a cheap, indecent, uncouth man would boast about it at a press conference,” Akhtar wrote.

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Trump had claimed during an interview with an Italian television channel that Meloni “begged” him for a photograph and was “happy” because he spoke to her.

Meloni, however, dismissed the claim as a “made-up story” in a video statement.

“I don’t know why the US president behaves this way towards allies,” she said.

She added, “I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination towards the enemies of the West and the enemies of the US - leaders with whom he instead appears to be far more accommodating.”

Meloni concluded by asserting, “But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”