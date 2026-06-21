Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAR Rahman Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Drops Teaser Of Her Final Song ‘Asha Forever’

AR Rahman Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Drops Teaser Of Her Final Song ‘Asha Forever’

Asha Bhosle and AR Rahman sang many songs together, including “Radha Kaise Na jale”, “Kahin Aag Lage” and “Rangeela Re”.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AR Rahman released Asha Forever teaser.
  • The song tributes Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy.
  • Bhosle recorded this energetic track before her passing in April.

On World Music Day, AR Rahman paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle by dropping the teaser of Asha Forever - one of the last songs she recorded before her passing. Bhosle died on April 12 this year at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

The track marks a special collaboration between the iconic singer and the Oscar-winning composer, and celebrates her extraordinary musical legacy.

AR Rahman Drops Asha Forever Teaser

Sharing the teaser of the song on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman wrote, “On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages and borders.”

ABP Exclusive | Vish, Who Once Busked For Rs 875 In London, Dreams Of Busking With Arijit Singh

He revealed that the project had been conceived while Asha Bhosle was still alive.

“This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries,” he wrote.

Rahman added, “Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own - an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy.”

He concluded, “This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created.”

On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders.

This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries.

Around the world, we… pic.twitter.com/hxr3sOFdtI

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 21, 2026

‘Some Voices Never Leave Us’: AR Rahman

Speaking to Variety India, Rahman reflected on working with the legendary singer.

ABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027

“Asha ji’s voice has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian and global music. She has been a major influence and guiding force for me, so when we were collaborating on this song, we wanted it to celebrate her remarkable legacy and her timeless voice,” he said.

He recalled that Bhosle wanted the song to be lively and full of energy.

“She was certain that the song had to be fun and energetic, and we kept experimenting with different ideas. I feel fortunate that we were able to create this together. Even during the recording, the energy and warmth she brought into the studio were incredible. That’s what makes her truly timeless. Some voices never leave us, and Asha ji’s will continue to live in our hearts forever,” Rahman added.

How Did Internet Users React?

The teaser quickly won hearts online, with fans celebrating the collaboration.

One user wrote, “Adorable.”

Another commented, “Some voices don’t age, they deepen. Asha ji always sounded like she was smiling through every lyric. I’m curious to see how this tribute captures not just the legend, but also her playfulness.”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Asha Forever'?

'Asha Forever' is a tribute song featuring one of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle's last recordings. It celebrates her extraordinary musical legacy and is a collaboration with AR Rahman.

Who released the teaser for 'Asha Forever'?

AR Rahman released the teaser for 'Asha Forever' on World Music Day. He shared it on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating Asha Bhosle's voice and legacy.

When was the 'Asha Forever' project conceived?

The 'Asha Forever' project was conceived while Asha Bhosle was still alive. AR Rahman had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries.

What kind of song did Asha Bhosle want 'Asha Forever' to be?

Asha Bhosle wanted the song to be fun and energetic. AR Rahman recalled experimenting with different ideas to match her vision for the track.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Jun 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Asha Bhosle ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
AR Rahman Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Drops Teaser Of Her Final Song ‘Asha Forever’
AR Rahman Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Drops Teaser Of Her Final Song ‘Asha Forever’
Celebrities
Father's Day 2026: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun Celebrate Their Real-Life Heroes
Father's Day 2026: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Arjun Celebrate Their Real-Life Heroes
Celebrities
Javed Akhtar Shuts Down Islamophobic Troll On Trump-Meloni Post: ‘My Qaum Are All Indians’
Javed Akhtar Shuts Down Islamophobic Troll On Trump-Meloni Post: ‘My Qaum Are All Indians’
Celebrities
Zendaya ‘Fell Hard’ for Tom Holland After His Viral ‘Umbrella’ Drag Performance
Zendaya ‘Fell Hard’ for Tom Holland After His Viral ‘Umbrella’ Drag Performance
Advertisement

Videos

SYSTEM IN MOTION: NEET Re-Exam Begins Smoothly as Tight Security Covers Centres Nationwide
SYSTEM FINAL PHASE: NEET Re-Exam Nears End of Entry Window Amid Tight Security Nationwide
SYSTEM ON TRIAL: NEET Re-Exam Witnesses Tightest Security as Forces Guard Paper Movement Nationwide
EXAMINATION ALERT: NEET Re-Exam Begins as Security Tightens After Paper Leak Controversy
NEET REFORM DEBATE: Experts Call for Stronger Systems as Re-Exam Tests Exam Integrity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget