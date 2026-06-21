AR Rahman Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Drops Teaser Of Her Final Song ‘Asha Forever’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AR Rahman released Asha Forever teaser.

The song tributes Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy.

Bhosle recorded this energetic track before her passing in April.

On World Music Day, AR Rahman paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle by dropping the teaser of Asha Forever - one of the last songs she recorded before her passing. Bhosle died on April 12 this year at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure.

The track marks a special collaboration between the iconic singer and the Oscar-winning composer, and celebrates her extraordinary musical legacy.

AR Rahman Drops Asha Forever Teaser

Sharing the teaser of the song on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman wrote, “On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages and borders.”

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He revealed that the project had been conceived while Asha Bhosle was still alive.

“This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries,” he wrote.

Rahman added, “Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own - an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy.”

He concluded, “This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created.”





On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders.



This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries.



Around the world, we… pic.twitter.com/hxr3sOFdtI

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) June 21, 2026

‘Some Voices Never Leave Us’: AR Rahman

Speaking to Variety India, Rahman reflected on working with the legendary singer.

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“Asha ji’s voice has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian and global music. She has been a major influence and guiding force for me, so when we were collaborating on this song, we wanted it to celebrate her remarkable legacy and her timeless voice,” he said.

He recalled that Bhosle wanted the song to be lively and full of energy.

“She was certain that the song had to be fun and energetic, and we kept experimenting with different ideas. I feel fortunate that we were able to create this together. Even during the recording, the energy and warmth she brought into the studio were incredible. That’s what makes her truly timeless. Some voices never leave us, and Asha ji’s will continue to live in our hearts forever,” Rahman added.

How Did Internet Users React?

The teaser quickly won hearts online, with fans celebrating the collaboration.

One user wrote, “Adorable.”

Another commented, “Some voices don’t age, they deepen. Asha ji always sounded like she was smiling through every lyric. I’m curious to see how this tribute captures not just the legend, but also her playfulness.”