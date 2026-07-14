Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yoga guru Ramdev criticizes Aamir Khan's recent third marriage.

Ramdev advocates one marriage, stable families, mutual respect.

He questioned Aamir's decision, urging focus on life stability.

Minister Nitesh Rane also criticized Aamir, citing

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has shared his views on actor Aamir Khan's third marriage, making it clear that he does not support the idea of a person marrying three or four times, irrespective of their religion. Aamir Khan recently married his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, at the age of 61. While the actor's personal decision has drawn mixed reactions, several public figures have commented on it. Ramdev, too, expressed his opinion during an interview with ABP News, where he questioned the idea of multiple marriages and spoke about family values.

Baba Ramdev On Multiple Marriages

When asked about the debate around "love jihad" and interfaith marriages, Baba Ramdev said that his belief is that people should focus on having one marriage and building a stable family.

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"I believe one should have one marriage, have children, and make them capable and responsible individuals. I do not support three or four marriages, whether the person is Hindu, Muslim, or from any other community," he said.

Ramdev added that society should move away from hatred and focus on mutual respect and harmony. He also spoke about the importance of maintaining a balance in population growth and said people should live together peacefully without creating divisions based on religion.

Baba Ramdev Reacts To Aamir Khan's Third Marriage

During the conversation, Ramdev was asked whether Aamir Khan's marriage could be viewed as "love jihad" since he has married women from the Hindu community. Responding to this, he criticised the actor's decision and said that at this stage of life, Aamir should focus on stability.

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"At this age, why look for new complications? If there is still affection and respect for former partners, then one should maintain those relationships," Ramdev said.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane had also commented on Aamir Khan's third marriage. He criticised the actor and referred to him as a "brand ambassador" of love jihad, urging society to think seriously about such issues.

Rane further questioned the influence celebrities have on young audiences, saying that actors are often seen as role models and their personal choices can become a subject of public discussion.

However, Aamir Khan's personal life remains his own decision, and reactions to his marriage continue to reflect the wider public debate around relationships, marriage and social expectations.