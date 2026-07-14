WATCH: Vijay Plays With Miniature Car During EV Investment Meeting In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Vijay examined miniature car model during official meeting.

Video of this interaction quickly went viral online.

Social media users found the moment relatable and amusing.

A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay playing with a miniature model of a car during an official meeting has gone viral on social media and drawn plenty of reactions. The model, a replica of the VinFast VF 8 electric SUV, was presented to him by Pham Sanh Chau, Managing Director of Asia Vin Group (part of Vietnam’s VinFast), during an EV investment meeting at the Chennai Secretariat.

Vijay Plays With Miniature Car

The now-viral video opens to show Chau presenting the miniature vehicle to Vijay. Seated at his desk, the Chief Minister is seen closely examining the model, opening all four doors before placing it back on the table.

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Towards the end of the video, the camera pans to Chau and other officials seated across from Vijay during the meeting.

Just men thing 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/JeS91mvPoD — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) July 13, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many finding the moment relatable and amusing.

One user wrote, “Of course, we are obsessed with toys.”

Another commented, “Lol, he looks so fascinated. I would be too.”

A third user joked, “Someone tell him the cameras are on.”

Another viral comment read, “Doesn’t matter if you drive a multi-crore luxury car or run an entire state - when someone gives you a miniature model with working doors, you have to inspect the interiors. Men will be men!”

One user also wrote, “CM Joseph Vijay seen playing with a miniature toy car! Such a cute gesture! Thalapathy, for a reason!”

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan May Release This Month

Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres this month after receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC.

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Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film is expected to release on July 24. While several distributors in India and overseas have announced the date, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation.

On Saturday, Vijay also shared a new poster of the film featuring the words “certified” and “coming soon”, further building anticipation among fans.