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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Vijay Plays With Miniature Car During EV Investment Meeting In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Vijay Plays With Miniature Car During EV Investment Meeting In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, in a now-viral video, is seen playing with a miniature version of an SUV during an EV investment meeting in Chennai.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Vijay examined miniature car model during official meeting.
  • Video of this interaction quickly went viral online.
  • Social media users found the moment relatable and amusing.

A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay playing with a miniature model of a car during an official meeting has gone viral on social media and drawn plenty of reactions. The model, a replica of the VinFast VF 8 electric SUV, was presented to him by Pham Sanh Chau, Managing Director of Asia Vin Group (part of Vietnam’s VinFast), during an EV investment meeting at the Chennai Secretariat.

Vijay Plays With Miniature Car

The now-viral video opens to show Chau presenting the miniature vehicle to Vijay. Seated at his desk, the Chief Minister is seen closely examining the model, opening all four doors before placing it back on the table. 

ALSO READ| Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide, Drops 70.7% On First Monday

Towards the end of the video, the camera pans to Chau and other officials seated across from Vijay during the meeting.

How Did Social Media React?

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many finding the moment relatable and amusing.

One user wrote, “Of course, we are obsessed with toys.”

Another commented, “Lol, he looks so fascinated. I would be too.”

A third user joked, “Someone tell him the cameras are on.”

Another viral comment read, “Doesn’t matter if you drive a multi-crore luxury car or run an entire state - when someone gives you a miniature model with working doors, you have to inspect the interiors. Men will be men!”

One user also wrote, “CM Joseph Vijay seen playing with a miniature toy car! Such a cute gesture! Thalapathy, for a reason!”

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan May Release This Month

Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres this month after receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC.

ALSO READ| Vijay Drops New Jana Nayagan Poster, Says 'Coming Soon'

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film is expected to release on July 24. While several distributors in India and overseas have announced the date, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation.

On Saturday, Vijay also shared a new poster of the film featuring the words “certified” and “coming soon”, further building anticipation among fans.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tamil Nadu CM Vijay seen doing in a viral video?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was seen playing with a miniature model of a car during an official meeting. He closely examined the model, opening all four doors.

What kind of miniature car was presented to CM Vijay?

The miniature model presented to CM Vijay was a replica of the VinFast VF 8 electric SUV. It was given to him by Pham Sanh Chau, Managing Director of Asia Vin Group.

During what event did CM Vijay receive the miniature car?

CM Vijay received the miniature car during an EV investment meeting at the Chennai Secretariat. It was presented by Pham Sanh Chau, from Vietnam's VinFast company.

What is the name of Vijay's upcoming film and its expected release date?

Vijay's upcoming film is titled Jana Nayagan. It is expected to be released on July 24, although the makers have not yet made an official confirmation.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai SUV Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK Jana Nayagan
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