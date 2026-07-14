Zareen Khan lost her cool after a paparazzo made an inappropriate comment during a clothing brand launch. He jokingly asked her to try on an outfit in front of everyone.
‘Hadd Mein Rehna’: Zareen Khan Schools Paparazzo Over ‘Try The Outfit’ Remark, Internet Backs Her
Zareen Khan lost her cool after a photographer asked her to try one of the outfits she was showing in front of everyone.
- Zareen Khan confronted paparazzo over inappropriate comment at event.
- She condemned paparazzo's suggestion to try clothes publicly.
- She then firmly told photographers to stay within limits.
- Her response video went viral, receiving widespread social praise.
Zareen Khan attended the launch of a clothing brand in Mumbai, where she lost her cool after a paparazzo made an inappropriate comment. While she was showcasing the brand’s outfits, the photographer jokingly asked her to try one on in front of everyone. The actor didn’t hold back and immediately called him out. A video of the exchange has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising her for standing up for herself.
Zareen Khan Schools Paparazzo
The now-viral video opens to show Zareen Khan posing for photographers while showcasing the brand’s collection - a denim jacket and a dress - among other outfits.
During the interaction, one paparazzo jokingly asked her to “try on the outfit”. Zareen, who was visibly annoyed, responded, “Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha [In front of everyone? That’s not happening.]”
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She then called out the photographers, urging them to stay within their limits and avoid making inappropriate comments.
“Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh***, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab. [Don’t talk such nonsense with me because I’m not someone who’s going to tolerate that, okay? Stay within your limits - all of you.]”
How Did Social Media Users React?
The video quickly drew reactions online, with many social media users applauding Zareen for her response.
“Good one,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Good reply.”
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A third user said, “Fair enough! She is right.”
“Perfect reply,” wrote another.
One person commented, “Self-respect is the biggest thing.”
Another wrote, “She is right. They probably expected her to change there.”
An Instagram user added, “She never lost her cool... she just said what everyone should say.”
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Zareen Khan lose her cool at a brand launch?
What comment did a paparazzo make to Zareen Khan?
A paparazzo jokingly asked Zareen Khan to try on one of the brand's outfits in front of everyone. She was showcasing the collection at the time.
How did Zareen Khan respond to the paparazzo's remark?
Zareen Khan immediately called out the paparazzo, telling him not to talk 'nonsense' with her. She urged all photographers to stay within their limits.
How did social media react to Zareen Khan's response?
A video of the exchange went viral, and many social media users applauded Zareen for her response. They praised her for standing up for herself.