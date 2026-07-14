Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zareen Khan confronted paparazzo over inappropriate comment at event.

She condemned paparazzo's suggestion to try clothes publicly.

She then firmly told photographers to stay within limits.

Her response video went viral, receiving widespread social praise.

Zareen Khan attended the launch of a clothing brand in Mumbai, where she lost her cool after a paparazzo made an inappropriate comment. While she was showcasing the brand’s outfits, the photographer jokingly asked her to try one on in front of everyone. The actor didn’t hold back and immediately called him out. A video of the exchange has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising her for standing up for herself.

Zareen Khan Schools Paparazzo

The now-viral video opens to show Zareen Khan posing for photographers while showcasing the brand’s collection - a denim jacket and a dress - among other outfits.

During the interaction, one paparazzo jokingly asked her to “try on the outfit”. Zareen, who was visibly annoyed, responded, “Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha [In front of everyone? That’s not happening.]”

ALSO READ | WATCH: Vijay Plays With Miniature Car During EV Investment Meeting In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

She then called out the photographers, urging them to stay within their limits and avoid making inappropriate comments.

“Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh***, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab. [Don’t talk such nonsense with me because I’m not someone who’s going to tolerate that, okay? Stay within your limits - all of you.]”

How Did Social Media Users React?

The video quickly drew reactions online, with many social media users applauding Zareen for her response.

“Good one,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Good reply.”

ALSO READ | Vijay Drops New Jana Nayagan Poster, Says 'Coming Soon'

A third user said, “Fair enough! She is right.”

“Perfect reply,” wrote another.

One person commented, “Self-respect is the biggest thing.”

Another wrote, “She is right. They probably expected her to change there.”

An Instagram user added, “She never lost her cool... she just said what everyone should say.”