Allu Arjun Appears Virtually In ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case; Hearing Adjourned To July 6

Allu Arjun was initially expected to appear before the Nampally Court in person. However, after citing his busy shooting schedule, the actor was granted permission to attend the hearing virtually. The court adjourned the hearing to July 6 after one or two of the accused failed to appear before the court.

Hearing Adjourned To July 6

Advocate Bhanu Chander, representing Sandhya Theatre, said, “I am here to represent Crime No. 376 of 2024 in PRC (Preliminary Related Case) 260 of 2026 for Accused No. 1 to Accused No. 10, comprising the theatre management and its partners. Today’s appearance before the Nampally Magistrate was for filing the committal bond. However, out of the 23 accused named in the police chargesheet, only 21 or 22 appeared, while one or two remained absent. As a result, the matter has been posted to July 6 for the next stage, which is the registration of the Sessions Court case. All 23 accused are required to appear before the court on the next hearing date.”