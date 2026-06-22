Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pankaj Kapur recounted young Shah Rukh Khan's theatre connection.

A 10-year-old SRK supplied samosas to actors backstage.

His father ran the National School of Drama canteen then.

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has shared a delightful memory from his theatre days, offering a rare glimpse into a young Shah Rukh Khan long before superstardom. Reflecting on his time at the National School of Drama, Pankaj recalled how backstage life during major productions at Purana Qila often came with small adventures and clever hacks. Among those memories was an unexpected connection to Shah Rukh, who was just a young boy at the time. According to Pankaj, the future superstar played a small but unforgettable role by supplying samosas to hungry actors during theatre breaks, leaving behind a lasting memory.

Pankaj Kapur NSD memories

During a recent reunion with former classmates at Kindle Cast's YouTube channel, Pankaj Kapur revisited memories from his National School of Drama days. The gathering marked 50 years since his graduation, prompting conversations about theatre, performances and unforgettable backstage moments. One particular memory stood out from productions staged at Delhi’s Purana Qila under legendary theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi.

Pankaj recalled that Alkazi was directing three major productions at the time, Razia Sultan, Tughlaq and Andha Yug. The grand setting of Purana Qila added scale and intensity to every performance. As first-year students, Pankaj and his friends were part of the ensemble cast and often played crowd roles in these productions. During one scene in Razia Sultan, actors playing soldiers had to throw naans into a crowd of hungry citizens.

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Pankaj and his friends soon came up with a practical plan. They would collect the naans during the scene and later combine them with samosas and tea during the interval for a quick meal backstage. The arrangement worked smoothly for some time until the staging changes caught Alkazi’s attention.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Role

What made the story truly memorable was the person delivering the samosas. Pankaj revealed that the snacks were supplied by none other than a young Shah Rukh Khan, who was around 10 years old then. Shah Rukh’s father ran the canteen at NSD, which is how he became familiar with actors and theatre culture from an early age. Long before becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh was already around performers, absorbing the world of theatre from close quarters.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his next big release, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026. Pankaj Kapur’s story offers a charming look at a lesser-known chapter from Shah Rukh Khan’s early life. It is a simple memory, but one that beautifully captures how even the biggest stars often begin with the smallest moments