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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities10-Year-Old Shah Rukh Khan Helped At His Father’s Canteen Near NSD, Used To Supply Samosas To Pankaj Kapur

10-Year-Old Shah Rukh Khan Helped At His Father’s Canteen Near NSD, Used To Supply Samosas To Pankaj Kapur

Pankaj Kapur shared a delightful throwback from his NSD days, recalling how a young Shah Rukh Khan once supplied samosas backstage during theatre productions at Purana Qila.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pankaj Kapur recounted young Shah Rukh Khan's theatre connection.
  • A 10-year-old SRK supplied samosas to actors backstage.
  • His father ran the National School of Drama canteen then.

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur has shared a delightful memory from his theatre days, offering a rare glimpse into a young Shah Rukh Khan long before superstardom. Reflecting on his time at the National School of Drama, Pankaj recalled how backstage life during major productions at Purana Qila often came with small adventures and clever hacks. Among those memories was an unexpected connection to Shah Rukh, who was just a young boy at the time. According to Pankaj, the future superstar played a small but unforgettable role by supplying samosas to hungry actors during theatre breaks, leaving behind a lasting memory.

Pankaj Kapur NSD memories

During a recent reunion with former classmates at Kindle Cast's YouTube channel, Pankaj Kapur revisited memories from his National School of Drama days. The gathering marked 50 years since his graduation, prompting conversations about theatre, performances and unforgettable backstage moments. One particular memory stood out from productions staged at Delhi’s Purana Qila under legendary theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi.

Pankaj recalled that Alkazi was directing three major productions at the time, Razia Sultan, Tughlaq and Andha Yug. The grand setting of Purana Qila added scale and intensity to every performance. As first-year students, Pankaj and his friends were part of the ensemble cast and often played crowd roles in these productions. During one scene in Razia Sultan, actors playing soldiers had to throw naans into a crowd of hungry citizens.

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Pankaj and his friends soon came up with a practical plan. They would collect the naans during the scene and later combine them with samosas and tea during the interval for a quick meal backstage. The arrangement worked smoothly for some time until the staging changes caught Alkazi’s attention.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Role

What made the story truly memorable was the person delivering the samosas. Pankaj revealed that the snacks were supplied by none other than a young Shah Rukh Khan, who was around 10 years old then. Shah Rukh’s father ran the canteen at NSD, which is how he became familiar with actors and theatre culture from an early age. Long before becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh was already around performers, absorbing the world of theatre from close quarters.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his next big release, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in key roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026. Pankaj Kapur’s story offers a charming look at a lesser-known chapter from Shah Rukh Khan’s early life. It is a simple memory, but one that beautifully captures how even the biggest stars often begin with the smallest moments

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What memory did Pankaj Kapur share about a young Shah Rukh Khan?

Pankaj Kapur recalled that a young Shah Rukh Khan supplied samosas to hungry actors backstage during theatre breaks. This happened when SRK was around 10 years old.

Why was Shah Rukh Khan involved in supplying snacks during Pankaj Kapur's theatre days?

Shah Rukh Khan's father ran the canteen at the National School of Drama (NSD). This connection meant young SRK was familiar with actors and theatre culture.

What productions was Pankaj Kapur involved in during his NSD days at Purana Qila?

Pankaj Kapur was part of major productions like Razia Sultan, Tughlaq, and Andha Yug. These were staged at Delhi's Purana Qila under director Ebrahim Alkazi.

When did Pankaj Kapur share these memories about his theatre days?

Pankaj Kapur shared these memories during a recent reunion with former classmates on Kindle Cast's YouTube channel. The gathering celebrated 50 years since his NSD graduation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Kapur National School Of Drama SHAH RUKH KHAN Purana Qila NSD Memories Samosa Story
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