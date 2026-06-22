Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan confirms marriage to Gauri Spratt July 5.

Ceremony will be private, low-key, with close family.

Khan desires focus on work, not personal life scrutiny.

This marks Khan's third marriage; Gauri also mother.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is preparing to begin a new chapter as he gets ready to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. The actor has confirmed that the wedding will be a low-key affair, with only close family members and friends in attendance. Unlike the grand celebrity weddings often seen in the industry, Aamir and Gauri have chosen a simple registered marriage at home. The actor also opened up about the overwhelming attention around his personal life, in an interview with Variety India, saying he wishes people focused more on his work. The wedding marks an important milestone in Aamir’s personal journey this year.

Aamir Khan's Wedding

Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5 in a private ceremony. The actor revealed that the wedding will be a simple registered marriage held at home with only immediate family and a small circle of close friends present. He made it clear that the couple has no plans for a lavish celebration and wants to keep the occasion personal and meaningful.

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Private Ceremony Plans

Speaking about the celebrations, Aamir shared that both families will come together for an intimate ceremony rather than a grand public event. The actor also addressed the massive buzz around the wedding and admitted he was surprised by the level of public curiosity. He said celebrity personal lives often attract more attention than necessary and added that he prefers conversations around his work.

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Aamir And Gauri’s Relationship

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s story goes back nearly 25 years. The two first met decades ago but eventually lost touch. Years later, they reconnected, and their friendship slowly developed into a serious relationship. Over time, their bond strengthened away from public attention. Aamir publicly introduced Gauri to the media in March 2025 during his 60th birthday celebrations, making their relationship official.

Aamir On Finding Peace With Gauri

The actor has spoken warmly about Gauri in recent interviews, describing her as someone who brings calm and stability into his life. Aamir has said he feels deeply grateful to have found her and believes this relationship has brought him a sense of completeness and happiness. His remarks have offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, which he usually keeps guarded.

Aamir Khan’s Previous Marriages

This will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The marriage ended in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. Although the couple separated in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Gauri Spratt is also a mother to a son from an earlier relationship.

As Aamir Khan prepares for his wedding day, the actor appears to be entering a deeply personal and happy phase. With a quiet ceremony planned, the couple seems focused on keeping the occasion intimate and away from the spotlight.