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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's Maahi Ve At BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Pre-Wedding Bash: WATCH

Alia Bhatt Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's Maahi Ve At BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Pre-Wedding Bash: WATCH

Alia Bhatt delighted guests with a lively dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Maahi Ve during Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's pre-wedding celebrations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt delivered a spirited dance at friend's pre-wedding.
  • Alia invited the couple to join her on the dance floor.
  • Many Bollywood celebrities attended the intimate pre-wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt was among the star guests at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma's pre-wedding celebrations. The actor's spirited dance performance that stole the spotlight. Viral clips from the festivities capture the actor performing to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho track Maahi Ve, delighting everyone at the intimate gathering.

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Alia Bhatt's Maahi Ve Performance Steals The Spotlight

One of the viral clips captures Alia dancing alongside Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and actor Aditya Seal. The performance formed part of a choreographed medley that began with Kanchi Re Kanchi Re, transitioned into Maahi Ve, and concluded with Panwadi, drawing loud cheers from family and friends gathered for the celebrations.

Towards the end of the performance, Alia invited Akansha and Sharan onto the dance floor, making the evening even more special for the couple.

For the celebration, Alia chose a striking purple saree that paired a classic six-yard silhouette with a contemporary drape, keeping her look elegant yet modern.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

ALSO READ: 'Pandya Store' Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested Under POCSO Act Over Alleged Harassment Of 16-Year-Old Girl

Close Friends And Bollywood Celebrities Attend The Celebration

The intimate pre-wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family, along with several well-known faces from the film industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, who have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022, are set to marry on July 11 in Mumbai. The couple have chosen to keep the ceremony private, with only their nearest family members and friends in attendance, followed by a reception on July 12.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Alia Bhatt's dance performance at the pre-wedding celebrations?

Alia Bhatt performed a spirited dance, notably to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Maahi Ve.' Her performance was part of a choreographed medley that also included 'Kanchi Re Kanchi Re' and 'Panwadi.'

Whose pre-wedding celebrations did Alia Bhatt attend?

Alia Bhatt attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma. The couple is set to marry on July 11 in Mumbai.

Which other celebrities attended the pre-wedding festivities?

The intimate festivities were attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Guests included Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor.

What did Alia Bhatt wear to the celebration?

Alia Bhatt chose a striking purple saree for the celebration. Her attire featured a classic six-yard silhouette with a contemporary drape.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Viral Video Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Sharan Sharma SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News Maahi Ve
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