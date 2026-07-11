Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt delivered a spirited dance at friend's pre-wedding.

Alia invited the couple to join her on the dance floor.

Many Bollywood celebrities attended the intimate pre-wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt was among the star guests at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma's pre-wedding celebrations. The actor's spirited dance performance that stole the spotlight. Viral clips from the festivities capture the actor performing to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho track Maahi Ve, delighting everyone at the intimate gathering.

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Alia Bhatt's Maahi Ve Performance Steals The Spotlight

One of the viral clips captures Alia dancing alongside Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, and actor Aditya Seal. The performance formed part of a choreographed medley that began with Kanchi Re Kanchi Re, transitioned into Maahi Ve, and concluded with Panwadi, drawing loud cheers from family and friends gathered for the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding function pic.twitter.com/GHiKpKKFXD — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) July 11, 2026

Alia Bhatt at her friend's wedding function pic.twitter.com/qKtMAgHmgE — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) July 11, 2026

Towards the end of the performance, Alia invited Akansha and Sharan onto the dance floor, making the evening even more special for the couple.

For the celebration, Alia chose a striking purple saree that paired a classic six-yard silhouette with a contemporary drape, keeping her look elegant yet modern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

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Close Friends And Bollywood Celebrities Attend The Celebration

The intimate pre-wedding festivities were attended by close friends and family, along with several well-known faces from the film industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma, who have reportedly been in a relationship since 2022, are set to marry on July 11 in Mumbai. The couple have chosen to keep the ceremony private, with only their nearest family members and friends in attendance, followed by a reception on July 12.