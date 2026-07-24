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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Forced To Sleep With Directors': Eva Grover Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Hyder Ali Khan

'Forced To Sleep With Directors': Eva Grover Makes Shocking Allegations Against Ex-Husband Hyder Ali Khan

Eva Grover has alleged that ex-husband Hyder Ali Khan pressured her to sleep with directors for money. She claimed she refused, despite financial struggles and supporting the family alone.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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  • Despite allegations, Eva worries about Hyder's deteriorating health.

Eva Grover has made serious allegations against her former husband, Hyder Ali Khan, the half-brother of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Ready actor claimed that Haider repeatedly pressured her to have relationships with film directors and producers in exchange for work.

'He Put Me Under Immense Pressure,' Claims Eva Grover

When asked whether Hyder had ever encouraged her to become physically involved with others, Eva replied, "He did say that. He put me under a lot of pressure."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eva Grover (@realevagrover)

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Speaking further, she claimed that such suggestions came at a time when she was single-handedly supporting the family financially. According to Eva, she had to break her fixed deposits and even sell her cars to provide for the household. She alleged that Hyder told her, "You have to do this to run the house and pay the electricity bill. We need money for the children too."

Eva, however, maintained that she never lacked work in the industry and did not accept such proposals.

Despite Allegations, Eva Expresses Concern Over Haider's Health

The interview comes shortly after Eva revealed that Hyder Ali Khan is living in extremely difficult circumstances. She claimed that he is battling schizophrenia and has been left without a stable home or adequate food.

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Despite her allegations, Eva expressed sadness over his condition and said she hopes he finds peace. "I pray that he finds peace when his time comes," she said. Hyder Ali Khan has not publicly responded to Eva Grover's latest allegations. These claims remain her account of events and have not been independently verified by ABP News.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hyder Ali Khan's current health condition, according to Eva Grover?

Eva Grover revealed that Hyder Ali Khan is battling schizophrenia and living in extremely difficult circumstances. She mentioned he lacks a stable home or adequate food.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Eva Grover Ex-husband Hyder Ali Khan Sleep With Directors
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