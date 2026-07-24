Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Despite allegations, Eva worries about Hyder's deteriorating health.

Eva Grover has made serious allegations against her former husband, Hyder Ali Khan, the half-brother of Bollywood star Aamir Khan. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Ready actor claimed that Haider repeatedly pressured her to have relationships with film directors and producers in exchange for work.

'He Put Me Under Immense Pressure,' Claims Eva Grover

When asked whether Hyder had ever encouraged her to become physically involved with others, Eva replied, "He did say that. He put me under a lot of pressure."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Grover (@realevagrover)

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Speaking further, she claimed that such suggestions came at a time when she was single-handedly supporting the family financially. According to Eva, she had to break her fixed deposits and even sell her cars to provide for the household. She alleged that Hyder told her, "You have to do this to run the house and pay the electricity bill. We need money for the children too."

Eva, however, maintained that she never lacked work in the industry and did not accept such proposals.

Despite Allegations, Eva Expresses Concern Over Haider's Health

The interview comes shortly after Eva revealed that Hyder Ali Khan is living in extremely difficult circumstances. She claimed that he is battling schizophrenia and has been left without a stable home or adequate food.

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Despite her allegations, Eva expressed sadness over his condition and said she hopes he finds peace. "I pray that he finds peace when his time comes," she said. Hyder Ali Khan has not publicly responded to Eva Grover's latest allegations. These claims remain her account of events and have not been independently verified by ABP News.