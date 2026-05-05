‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay's party won 108 seats, impacting Tamil Nadu politics.

A film scene with a 'TN CM 2026' number plate resurfaced.

Co-star predicted Vijay would become Chief Minister in 2026.

Vijay won two constituencies, may resign from one seat.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a strong political debut, thereby reshaping Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape and ending the long-standing dominance of the DMK regime in the state. The party won 108 out of 234 seats. Although it fell short of the majority mark, it prevented other major parties from reaching triple-digit strength in the assembly.

Amid this, a video from Vijay’s film The Greatest of All Time has gone viral on social media, with many users claiming it was a subtle hint at his political ambitions.

‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate Goes Viral

The now-viral video shows Vijay driving a car with the registration number TN 07 CM 2026 - where “TN” stands for Tamil Nadu, “CM” for Chief Minister, and “2026” refers to the election year.

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TVK formed in Feb 2024

The Greatest of All Time release Sep 2024



Look at the Car number.



TN 07 CM 2026 ❤️❤️❤️



The Election Results came out First in Theatre Screens 🔔



Peak Detailing by @vp_offl Venkat Prabhu in Thalapathy Vijay movie GOAT 🔥🔥🔥#FI pic.twitter.com/Uv5M7RZR5A — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) May 4, 2026

The scene is from the film GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The film was released in the same year Vijay launched his political party. At the time, there were already speculations that he might contest the 2026 elections. However, few had predicted the scale of his success.

ALSO READ| Vijay Becomes 2nd Actor-Politician In 43 Years To Win Big In 2 Years; But Who Was The First?

The number plate was not the only element interpreted as a hint towards Vijay’s political journey. His co-star Premgi Amaren had also made a bold prediction, stating he would vote for Vijay and that he would become Chief Minister in 2026.

“I will vote for him in 2026. I guarantee you that Vijay will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026. Wait and watch,” he had said.

That prophecy seems to be turning out true.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Vijay won in two constituencies - Trichy (East) and Perambur - in the Tamil Nadu election held in April. He is reportedly set to retain the Perambur seat and resign from Trichy (East).

Reports also suggest possible political realignments involving parties previously aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including the Congress, which won five seats, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, which secured two seats each.