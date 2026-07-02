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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLagaan Reunion Sparks Nostalgia As Aamir Khan And Gracy Singh Recreate An Iconic Scene: WATCH

Lagaan Reunion Sparks Nostalgia As Aamir Khan And Gracy Singh Recreate An Iconic Scene: WATCH

Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh recreated an iconic scene from Lagaan during the film's 25th anniversary celebration. The nostalgic reunion video has gone viral, delighting fans of the timeless classic.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh celebrated Lagaan's 25th anniversary reunion.
  • Duo recreated an iconic scene, sparking widespread fan nostalgia.
  • The reunion included a special script reading session.

A quarter of a century after Lagaan captured audiences across the world, its beloved stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh have taken fans on an emotional trip down memory lane. During the film's 25th anniversary celebrations, the duo recreated one of Bhuvan and Gauri's most memorable moments, sparking nostalgia among viewers. A video from the reunion has since gone viral, with fans praising the pair for effortlessly bringing back the warmth and innocence that made their on-screen chemistry unforgettable.

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A Special Reunion Marks 25 Years Of Lagaan

The cast reunited to commemorate the milestone anniversary of Ashutosh Gowariker's acclaimed 2001 film. As part of the celebrations, the team participated in a special script reading session, revisiting several memorable scenes that have remained etched in the minds of movie lovers over the years.

Among the reunion's most talked-about moments was Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh stepping back into the roles of Bhuvan and Gauri. Their recreation of an iconic scene instantly transported fans to the world of Lagaan, with their expressions and dialogue delivery reminding audiences why the characters continue to hold a special place in Indian cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

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About Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and several others.

Widely celebrated for its storytelling, performances and memorable music by A.R. Rahman, the film went on to become one of Indian cinema's defining achievements. Its global recognition was further cemented when it received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh reunite for?

Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their film Lagaan. Their reunion involved recreating an iconic scene from the movie.

What did Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh do during the Lagaan anniversary celebration?

They recreated one of Bhuvan and Gauri's most memorable moments from the film. The duo also participated in a special script reading session, revisiting famous scenes.

When was the film Lagaan released and who directed it?

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was released in 2001. The acclaimed film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan.

What notable recognition did Lagaan receive internationally?

Lagaan achieved global recognition and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards. It is celebrated for its storytelling and music.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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