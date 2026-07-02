Lagaan Reunion Sparks Nostalgia As Aamir Khan And Gracy Singh Recreate An Iconic Scene: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh celebrated Lagaan's 25th anniversary reunion.

Duo recreated an iconic scene, sparking widespread fan nostalgia.

The reunion included a special script reading session.

A quarter of a century after Lagaan captured audiences across the world, its beloved stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh have taken fans on an emotional trip down memory lane. During the film's 25th anniversary celebrations, the duo recreated one of Bhuvan and Gauri's most memorable moments, sparking nostalgia among viewers. A video from the reunion has since gone viral, with fans praising the pair for effortlessly bringing back the warmth and innocence that made their on-screen chemistry unforgettable.

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A Special Reunion Marks 25 Years Of Lagaan

The cast reunited to commemorate the milestone anniversary of Ashutosh Gowariker's acclaimed 2001 film. As part of the celebrations, the team participated in a special script reading session, revisiting several memorable scenes that have remained etched in the minds of movie lovers over the years.

Among the reunion's most talked-about moments was Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh stepping back into the roles of Bhuvan and Gauri. Their recreation of an iconic scene instantly transported fans to the world of Lagaan, with their expressions and dialogue delivery reminding audiences why the characters continue to hold a special place in Indian cinema.

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About Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and several others.

Widely celebrated for its storytelling, performances and memorable music by A.R. Rahman, the film went on to become one of Indian cinema's defining achievements. Its global recognition was further cemented when it received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards.