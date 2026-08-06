Rajpal Yadav's Property To Go Under The Hammer? Bank Seeks Rs 16 Cr Loan Recovery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajpal's brother discusses settlement amidst actor's upcoming films.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has landed in fresh legal and financial trouble, with the Central Bank of India initiating proceedings to auction two of his properties over the non-repayment of a loan that has now reportedly crossed Rs 16 crore.

Bank Moves To Auction Rajpal Yadav's Properties

According to reports, the bank has taken possession of two mortgaged properties and scheduled their auction for September 9. One of the properties is located on Kutchery Road in Shahjahanpur, while the other is situated in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The combined value of the two properties is said to be around Rs 3.19 crore.

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The case dates back to 2012, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan from the Central Bank of India to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and the loan remained unpaid. With accumulated interest over the years, the outstanding amount has reportedly exceeded Rs 16 crore.

Rajpal Yadav's brother, Shripal Yadav, has said that the matter is old and discussions with the bank are currently underway to reach a settlement.

Legal Troubles Continue

The latest development comes weeks after the Delhi High Court convicted Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case linked to the same loan dispute. On July 10, the court sentenced the actor to three months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore.

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The court also directed his wife, Radha Yadav, to pay Rs 5.51 lakh to the complainant. Failure to deposit the amount would result in three months' simple imprisonment. However, the High Court has granted Rajpal Yadav a two-month stay on the execution of the jail sentence, giving him temporary relief.

Despite the ongoing legal and financial challenges, the actor appeared in several films - Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar. Reports also suggest he is part of Haiwaan, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, while Salman Khan's action thriller SVC63 is also among his upcoming projects.