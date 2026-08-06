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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRajpal Yadav's Property To Go Under The Hammer? Bank Seeks Rs 16 Cr Loan Recovery

Rajpal Yadav's Property To Go Under The Hammer? Bank Seeks Rs 16 Cr Loan Recovery

Rajpal Yadav's two properties will be auctioned on September 9 after he defaulted on a loan that has grown to over Rs 16 crore. Settlement talks with the bank are underway.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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  • Rajpal's brother discusses settlement amidst actor's upcoming films.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has landed in fresh legal and financial trouble, with the Central Bank of India initiating proceedings to auction two of his properties over the non-repayment of a loan that has now reportedly crossed Rs 16 crore.

Bank Moves To Auction Rajpal Yadav's Properties

According to reports, the bank has taken possession of two mortgaged properties and scheduled their auction for September 9. One of the properties is located on Kutchery Road in Shahjahanpur, while the other is situated in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The combined value of the two properties is said to be around Rs 3.19 crore.

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The case dates back to 2012, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan from the Central Bank of India to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and the loan remained unpaid. With accumulated interest over the years, the outstanding amount has reportedly exceeded Rs 16 crore.

Rajpal Yadav's brother, Shripal Yadav, has said that the matter is old and discussions with the bank are currently underway to reach a settlement.

Legal Troubles Continue

The latest development comes weeks after the Delhi High Court convicted Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case linked to the same loan dispute. On July 10, the court sentenced the actor to three months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore.

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The court also directed his wife, Radha Yadav, to pay Rs 5.51 lakh to the complainant. Failure to deposit the amount would result in three months' simple imprisonment. However, the High Court has granted Rajpal Yadav a two-month stay on the execution of the jail sentence, giving him temporary relief.

Despite the ongoing legal and financial challenges, the actor appeared in several films - Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar. Reports also suggest he is part of Haiwaan, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, while Salman Khan's action thriller SVC63 is also among his upcoming projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total amount Rajpal Yadav owes the bank?

The outstanding loan amount, including accumulated interest since 2012, has reportedly exceeded Rs 16 crore. This debt stems from a loan for his directorial film, 'Aata Pata Lapata'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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