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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married on July 5. Here's a look at Gauri's career, how she earns her living away from the spotlight, and how her net worth compares with Aamir's.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt privately married on July 5.
  • Gauri Spratt built successful career in beauty industry.
  • Aamir Khan's net worth exceeds Gauri's significant wealth.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially husband and wife. The couple completed a private registered marriage on July 5 in the presence of their children at home, bringing their relationship into a new chapter.

Their intimate ceremony quickly became a talking point, with fans praising the couple’s elegant appearance and natural chemistry. As their wedding continues to make headlines, interest has also grown in Gauri Spratt’s professional life and the combined wealth of the newlyweds. While Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Gauri has built her own successful career away from the spotlight.

Gauri Spratt’s Family Background And Education

Unlike Aamir Khan, whose career has long been centred on the film industry, Gauri Spratt has largely stayed away from public attention. She comes from a divorced family. Her father, Robert Spratt, is of Tamil-British heritage, while her mother, Rita, has Punjabi-Irish roots.

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According to reports, Gauri’s grandfather was a British-born communist writer who moved to India in the 1920s and is believed to have participated in the Indian freedom movement.

Gauri spent her early academic years in Ooty, where she studied at Blue Mountain School. Later, she reportedly moved to London and pursued higher education at the University of the Arts London, specialising in fashion design and photography.

Gauri Spratt’s Career

According to a Times of India report, Gauri began her career in the beauty industry with the support of her mother, Rita. Before entering the salon business, she worked in garment design and fabric sourcing.

She entered the salon industry in 2007 through the BBlunt brand. Today, she runs her own salon in Bengaluru and continues to remain active in the beauty business.

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Gauri Spratt’s Net Worth

According to media reports cited by The Times of India, Gauri Spratt’s estimated net worth is between Rs 24 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Reports also state that she owns a residential property in Pavan Parkwest, Bengaluru. In addition, she co-manages Spratt Hair Studio in Bengaluru alongside her sister, Sona.

Aamir Khan’s Net Worth

According to The Times of India, Aamir Khan’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 1,800 crore, significantly higher than Gauri Spratt’s.

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Reports further claim that Aamir and Gauri moved into a sea-facing apartment in Bandra in 2025. The property is reportedly valued at around Rs 70 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt get married?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt completed a private registered marriage on July 5. The intimate ceremony took place at home with their children present.

What is Gauri Spratt's professional background?

Gauri Spratt works in the beauty industry, having started in garment design and fabric sourcing. She entered the salon business in 2007 and runs her own salon in Bengaluru.

Where did Gauri Spratt receive her education?

Gauri Spratt attended Blue Mountain School in Ooty for her early academics. She pursued higher education in fashion design and photography at the University of the Arts London.

What is Gauri Spratt's estimated net worth?

Gauri Spratt's estimated net worth is reported to be between Rs 24 crore and Rs 40 crore. She also owns a residential property in Pavan Parkwest, Bengaluru.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Aamir Khan Net Worth
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