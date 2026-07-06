Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt privately married on July 5.

Gauri Spratt built successful career in beauty industry.

Aamir Khan's net worth exceeds Gauri's significant wealth.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially husband and wife. The couple completed a private registered marriage on July 5 in the presence of their children at home, bringing their relationship into a new chapter.

Their intimate ceremony quickly became a talking point, with fans praising the couple’s elegant appearance and natural chemistry. As their wedding continues to make headlines, interest has also grown in Gauri Spratt’s professional life and the combined wealth of the newlyweds. While Aamir Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Gauri has built her own successful career away from the spotlight.

Gauri Spratt’s Family Background And Education

Unlike Aamir Khan, whose career has long been centred on the film industry, Gauri Spratt has largely stayed away from public attention. She comes from a divorced family. Her father, Robert Spratt, is of Tamil-British heritage, while her mother, Rita, has Punjabi-Irish roots.

ALSO READ | Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor Want To Quit Lock Upp 2, Refuse To Eat Food

According to reports, Gauri’s grandfather was a British-born communist writer who moved to India in the 1920s and is believed to have participated in the Indian freedom movement.

Gauri spent her early academic years in Ooty, where she studied at Blue Mountain School. Later, she reportedly moved to London and pursued higher education at the University of the Arts London, specialising in fashion design and photography.

Gauri Spratt’s Career

According to a Times of India report, Gauri began her career in the beauty industry with the support of her mother, Rita. Before entering the salon business, she worked in garment design and fabric sourcing.

She entered the salon industry in 2007 through the BBlunt brand. Today, she runs her own salon in Bengaluru and continues to remain active in the beauty business.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Singh Calls Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj A Must-Watch, Says ‘Truth Cannot Remain Buried Forever’

Gauri Spratt’s Net Worth

According to media reports cited by The Times of India, Gauri Spratt’s estimated net worth is between Rs 24 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Reports also state that she owns a residential property in Pavan Parkwest, Bengaluru. In addition, she co-manages Spratt Hair Studio in Bengaluru alongside her sister, Sona.

Aamir Khan’s Net Worth

According to The Times of India, Aamir Khan’s estimated net worth stands at Rs 1,800 crore, significantly higher than Gauri Spratt’s.

ALSO READ | Travis Kelce Was Moved To Tears As Taylor Swift Sang Her Vows During 20-Minute Ceremony

Reports further claim that Aamir and Gauri moved into a sea-facing apartment in Bandra in 2025. The property is reportedly valued at around Rs 70 crore.