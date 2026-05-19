5-Foot-Long Snake Found Inside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments In Bandra, Safely Rescued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five-foot-long non-venomous snake spotted in Galaxy Apartments.

Snake rescued from car parking area; no injuries reported.

Forest officials alerted; snake released into natural habitat.

Incident logged in Bandra West Police Station diary.

A snake was spotted inside the Galaxy Apartments complex in Bandra, where Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family reside. This caused panic among residents and security personnel on Monday evening. The incident took place at around 7 pm on Monday evening.

5-Foot-Long Snake Inside Galaxy Apartments

The five-foot-long snake of the dhaman species was seen crawling inside the compound of Galaxy Apartments. The non-venomous snake entered the shuttered area of the building’s car parking section.

Salman Khan’s apartment is located directly above the parking area on the first floor, where the actor resides with his father and other family members.

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Snake Rescuer, Forest Officials Alerted

As soon as the snake was noticed, police constable Manoj Katte, who was on duty at Galaxy Apartments, immediately informed snake rescuer Vicky Dubey about the situation.

Upon receiving the alert, Dubey quickly rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The snake had reportedly hidden itself inside the parking area shutter, prompting concern among residents and security staff.

However, the rescue was carried out smoothly and without any injuries or damage. The snake was safely captured and later released into its natural habitat by the rescue team.

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Officials identified the reptile as a dhaman snake, commonly known as the Indian rat snake. The species is non-venomous and is often found in residential areas during changing weather conditions or while searching for food.

Following the incident, an entry regarding the matter was made at the Bandra West Police Station diary register. The forest department control room was also informed about the rescue operation and the sighting inside the residential complex.

No injuries or untoward incidents were reported during the rescue.