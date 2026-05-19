A five-foot-long dhaman snake, also known as the Indian rat snake, was found. This species is non-venomous.
5-Foot-Long Snake Found Inside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments In Bandra, Safely Rescued
The five-foot-long snake was spotted crawling inside the compound of Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan and his family reside.
- Five-foot-long non-venomous snake spotted in Galaxy Apartments.
- Snake rescued from car parking area; no injuries reported.
- Forest officials alerted; snake released into natural habitat.
- Incident logged in Bandra West Police Station diary.
A snake was spotted inside the Galaxy Apartments complex in Bandra, where Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family reside. This caused panic among residents and security personnel on Monday evening. The incident took place at around 7 pm on Monday evening.
5-Foot-Long Snake Inside Galaxy Apartments
The five-foot-long snake of the dhaman species was seen crawling inside the compound of Galaxy Apartments. The non-venomous snake entered the shuttered area of the building’s car parking section.
Salman Khan’s apartment is located directly above the parking area on the first floor, where the actor resides with his father and other family members.
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Snake Rescuer, Forest Officials Alerted
As soon as the snake was noticed, police constable Manoj Katte, who was on duty at Galaxy Apartments, immediately informed snake rescuer Vicky Dubey about the situation.
Upon receiving the alert, Dubey quickly rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. The snake had reportedly hidden itself inside the parking area shutter, prompting concern among residents and security staff.
However, the rescue was carried out smoothly and without any injuries or damage. The snake was safely captured and later released into its natural habitat by the rescue team.
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Officials identified the reptile as a dhaman snake, commonly known as the Indian rat snake. The species is non-venomous and is often found in residential areas during changing weather conditions or while searching for food.
Following the incident, an entry regarding the matter was made at the Bandra West Police Station diary register. The forest department control room was also informed about the rescue operation and the sighting inside the residential complex.
No injuries or untoward incidents were reported during the rescue.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What kind of snake was found at Galaxy Apartments?
Where was the snake spotted inside the complex?
The snake was seen crawling in the compound, specifically entering the shuttered area of the building's car parking section.
Was anyone injured during the snake rescue?
No, the snake rescue was carried out smoothly without any injuries or damage to anyone.
Who was alerted about the snake sighting?
A police constable on duty alerted snake rescuer Vicky Dubey. The forest department control room was also informed.