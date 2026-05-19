The film Karuppu was released a day later than scheduled due to pending financial clearances.
Vijay Congratulates Team Behind Trisha Krishnan, Suriya’s Karuppu; Film Crosses Rs 141.30 Cr Worldwide
Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s Karuppu is steadily inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark in worldwide box office collections.
- Suriya's 'Karuppu' film released, earning over Rs 100 crore globally.
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay congratulated the film's team.
- The film shows strong box office performance on its fourth day.
Trisha Krishnan and Suriya’s Karuppu finally hit theatres on May 15, a day later than scheduled, due to pending financial clearances. Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has emerged as a major box office success.
Having already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide and steadily moving towards the Rs 200 crore club, the makers met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who congratulated the team on the film’s strong theatrical performance and extended his best wishes.
Vijay Meets Karuppu Team
Actor-turned-politician Vijay met the team of Karuppu at his office and personally conveyed his wishes to the cast and crew.
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Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the film’s official handle wrote, “We are overjoyed to share that our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer, SR Prabhu, for the grand success of THE ONE Suriya’s Karuppu.”
The statement further added, “It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes.” A picture shared online showed the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister posing with members of the Karuppu team.
Karuppu Day 4 Box Office Collection
Karuppu has grossed Rs 141.30 crore worldwide so far. On Day 4, the film registered a massive 98.25 per cent jump in collections and earned Rs 14.30 crore on Monday alone.
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The film recorded these numbers from 5,947 shows with an overall occupancy of 40 per cent. Tamil shows contributed the majority of the revenue with Rs 12.10 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.20 crore.
Directed by RJ Balaji, the film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 95.30 crore.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Karuppu released a day later than scheduled?
What is the current box office performance of Karuppu?
Karuppu has emerged as a major box office success, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide and is nearing the Rs 200 crore club. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 95.30 crore.
Who met the Karuppu team to congratulate them?
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Joseph Vijay, met the team of Karuppu at his office and congratulated them on the film's success.
What was the box office collection of Karuppu on Day 4?
On its fourth day, Karuppu earned Rs 14.30 crore with a 98.25% jump in collections. Tamil shows contributed Rs 12.10 crore and Telugu shows added Rs 2.20 crore.