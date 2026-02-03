Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BTS Comeback 2026: ARIRANG Live Concert Date And Time, Streaming Details And Documentary

BTS is set to return with their first live concert and documentary in three years, headlined by BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG and the documentary BTS: THE RETURN.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BTS is set to return with their first live concert in three years, and fans across the world can’t seem to control their excitement. The K-pop superstars will reunite for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. The biy band will perform at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21 at 5 PM IST, which will stream live on Netflix. This marks RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook’s first performance following the completion of their 18-month mandatory military service. 

BTS Comeback 2026

Netflix shared the news on Instagram with the band's fans. “BTS X NETFLIX. BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG @ March 21 8pm KST / 4am PST BTS will perform at historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix,” Netflix wrote. 

The streaming platform added that the band’s documentary, titled “BTS: THE RETURN, DOCUMENTARY FILM”, will stream on March 27 on Netflix. The documentary shows the making of their comeback album ARIRANG.

 
 
 
 
 
BTS Comeback 2026: Concert, Documentary Streaming Details

Directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by This Machine in association with HYBE, BTS: THE RETURN brings the global icons back into focus, tracing their journey from debutants in 2013 to worldwide superstars.

“BTS: THE RETURN is an intimate, emotional, and often joyful portrait of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention,” Netflix said in a statement. 

Netflix also confirmed that the live concert will be available to stream across all subscription plans.

On Netflix, when one clicks on the BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, it says, “Coming on 21 March,” before adding, “BTS is back. The iconic group returns to the stage for a live reunion concert to perform legendary hits and unveil brand-new tracks.”

The concert doesn’t carry a mature rating and is described as “exciting” by the streaming platform. It is listed under the genres Music, Concerts, and US. Following the concert, BTS will kick off the ARIRANG World Tour, covering 34 regions with 82 shows across the globe.

For the documentary, “BTS: THE RETURN”, Netflix says it will premiere on March 27. The official description reads: “They’re back! BTS gathers in Los Angeles to record their album ‘Arirang’ in this documentary, offering unprecedented access to the band as they enter a new era.”

The platform lists BTS as the cast and categorises the film under the Music and Documentary genres. The documentary is described as “candid, inspiring, and heartfelt”.





Published at : 03 Feb 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget