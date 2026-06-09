'Organised Factory Of Hate': India Slams Pak's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' Narrative At UN

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HomeNewsWorldIndia Slams Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' Narrative At UN, Calls It State-Sponsored Disinformation

India Slams Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' Narrative At UN, Calls It State-Sponsored Disinformation

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said Pakistan's use of the term "Fitna al-Hindustan" is an outcome of an "organised factory of hate".

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India accused Pakistan at UN of state-sponsored anti-India narrative.
  • Pakistan's 'Fitna al-Hindustan' term fuels hostility, distracts from problems.
  • India criticized Pakistan's military influence, Afghanistan airstrikes, civilian casualties.

India on Monday strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of promoting an anti-India narrative through its use of the term "Fitna al-Hindustan" and describing the campaign as an example of state-sponsored misinformation aimed at fuelling hostility among its citizens.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said Pakistan's decision to direct government agencies to refer to groups operating within its borders as "Fitna al-Hindustan" reflected a deliberate effort to spread disinformation.

'Officially Sponsored Misinformation'

Parvathaneni said Pakistan's official notifications instructing state institutions to use the term amounted to "officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology."

Pakistan last year designated terrorist groups operating in Balochistan as "Fitna al-Hindustan," alleging that they were acting at India's behest. Islamabad has not publicly produced evidence to support those claims.

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The Indian envoy argued that the terminology was part of a broader strategy by Pakistan's establishment to maintain hostility towards India.

"It is an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems," he said.

Swipe At Pakistan's Military Establishment

Parvathaneni also linked the narrative to what he described as the growing influence of Pakistan's military over the country's political system.

Referring to constitutional changes adopted in Pakistan last year, he said, "The de facto coup by the military through the 27th Constitutional Amendment is only its most recent manifestation."

The amendment paved the way for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Forces, with Field Marshal Asim Munir subsequently appointed as the country's first CDF.

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India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes In Afghanistan

The Indian envoy also criticised Pakistan's military operations in Afghanistan, accusing Islamabad of causing civilian casualties through airstrikes.

"Let me reiterate. Dressing up a massacre as a military operation does not absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter terrorism," Parvathaneni said.

He further accused Pakistan of hypocrisy, saying that military strikes carried out during the holy month of Ramadan contradicted its claims of adherence to international law and Islamic solidarity.

Taking aim at Islamabad's repeated accusations against neighbouring countries, Parvathaneni said Pakistan was attempting to shift attention away from its internal challenges.

"Blaming neighbours for its own failures is an old Pakistani habit. This attempt to hoodwink the world will fail," he said.

The remarks marked one of India's sharpest diplomatic attacks on Pakistan at the UN in recent months and came amid continuing tensions between the two countries over regional security issues and cross-border terrorism.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's primary accusation against Pakistan at the UN?

India accused Pakistan of promoting an anti-India narrative through the term

What is the term

Pakistan designated terrorist groups in Balochistan as

What other criticisms did India make against Pakistan's actions?

India also condemned Pakistan's military operations and airstrikes in Afghanistan. It accused Pakistan of causing civilian casualties, stating these actions were not counter-terrorism.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
India At UN Pakistan
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