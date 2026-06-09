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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTanmay Bhat's 'Professional Actor' Joke Leaves Varun Dhawan In Splits Amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Controversy

Tanmay Bhat's 'Professional Actor' Joke Leaves Varun Dhawan In Splits Amid Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Controversy

A joke by Tanmay Bhat during a conversation with Varun Dhawan has gone viral amid Ranveer Singh's controversial exit from Don 3 and the ongoing dispute involving Farhan Akhtar and FWICE.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Tanmay Bhat's YouTube show reignited Don 3 discussions.
  • Bhat praised Varun Dhawan, referencing Farhan Akhtar's casting needs.
  • The humorous remark fueled speculation about Ranveer Singh's professionalism.

An exchange on comedian Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel has unexpectedly reignited conversations surrounding Ranveer Singh's much-discussed departure from Don 3. While the discussion was filled with humour and playful banter, one particular remark from Tanmay quickly caught viewers' attention, with many interpreting it as a subtle reference to the ongoing controversy involving the actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

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Tanmay's Comment Leaves The Room Laughing

Varun Dhawan recently joined Tanmay Bhat for an entertaining episode that also featured comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma and Zakir Khan. As the conversation flowed between jokes and industry anecdotes, Tanmay slipped in a comment that instantly became the talking point of the episode.

Addressing Varun, he said, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you’re still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don’t know, maybe you should…”

The punchline landed immediately. The entire panel burst into laughter, with Varun himself unable to hold back. The jokes continued as members of the group began riffing on the remark. Roshan Joshi responded with "Don No. 1", while Piyush Sharma adding to the humour said, "Main tera Don".

Social Media Sees A Reference To The Don 3 Controversy

Soon after the clip began circulating online, viewers started debating the real target of the joke. Some believed Tanmay was indirectly questioning Ranveer Singh's professionalism amid the controversy. Others felt the comedian was simply poking fun at the highly publicised dispute that has dominated Bollywood headlines in recent months.

ALSO READ: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Working On ‘Extremely Unique’ Film For 2-3 Years, Calls It ‘The Best One Yet’

Another Joke Targets Varun's Box Office Challenge

In another moment of the clip, Tanmay took another humorous swipe at Varun while discussing the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

He joked, “The amount of hard work you are putting in promoting the film is commendable because it takes some kind of optimism to work this hard to get 1% of Dhurandhar box office numbers.”

To this, Varun responded in good spirits, saying, “I think post Dhurandhar we are living with this weight ki bhai hum bhi kuch na kuch karle."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What comment did Tanmay Bhat make about Varun Dhawan?

Tanmay Bhat praised Varun Dhawan's professionalism, commitment, and reliability. He then suggested Varun was the type of actor Farhan Akhtar might be seeking, hinting at the 'Don 3' controversy.

How did viewers interpret Tanmay Bhat's remark?

Many viewers interpreted Tanmay's comment as an indirect reference to Ranveer Singh's professionalism amid the 'Don 3' controversy. Others believed he was simply poking fun at the highly publicized dispute.

Who were the comedians present during Tanmay Bhat's YouTube episode?

Varun Dhawan joined Tanmay Bhat for the episode. Other comedians present included Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.

What other joke did Tanmay Bhat make during the episode?

Tanmay also joked about Varun Dhawan's hard work promoting his film. He humorously compared Varun's efforts to achieve 1% of the 'Dhurandhar franchise' box office numbers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Varun Dhawan Tanmay Bhat FWICE Don 3 Farhan Akhtar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News
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