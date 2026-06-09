Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Tanmay Bhat's YouTube show reignited Don 3 discussions.

Bhat praised Varun Dhawan, referencing Farhan Akhtar's casting needs.

The humorous remark fueled speculation about Ranveer Singh's professionalism.

An exchange on comedian Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel has unexpectedly reignited conversations surrounding Ranveer Singh's much-discussed departure from Don 3. While the discussion was filled with humour and playful banter, one particular remark from Tanmay quickly caught viewers' attention, with many interpreting it as a subtle reference to the ongoing controversy involving the actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

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Tanmay's Comment Leaves The Room Laughing

Varun Dhawan recently joined Tanmay Bhat for an entertaining episode that also featured comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma and Zakir Khan. As the conversation flowed between jokes and industry anecdotes, Tanmay slipped in a comment that instantly became the talking point of the episode.

Addressing Varun, he said, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you’re still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don’t know, maybe you should…”

The punchline landed immediately. The entire panel burst into laughter, with Varun himself unable to hold back. The jokes continued as members of the group began riffing on the remark. Roshan Joshi responded with "Don No. 1", while Piyush Sharma adding to the humour said, "Main tera Don".

Social Media Sees A Reference To The Don 3 Controversy

Soon after the clip began circulating online, viewers started debating the real target of the joke. Some believed Tanmay was indirectly questioning Ranveer Singh's professionalism amid the controversy. Others felt the comedian was simply poking fun at the highly publicised dispute that has dominated Bollywood headlines in recent months.

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Another Joke Targets Varun's Box Office Challenge

In another moment of the clip, Tanmay took another humorous swipe at Varun while discussing the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

He joked, “The amount of hard work you are putting in promoting the film is commendable because it takes some kind of optimism to work this hard to get 1% of Dhurandhar box office numbers.”

To this, Varun responded in good spirits, saying, “I think post Dhurandhar we are living with this weight ki bhai hum bhi kuch na kuch karle."