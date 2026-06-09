'You'll Be Left Alone': Trump Reveals Warning To Netanyahu Over Iran Escalation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warned Netanyahu against expanding Iran operations, fearing isolation.

Trump claimed Israel launched strikes; he limited their scope.

Regional pressure and Iran's offer led to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he personally cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against expanding military operations against Iran, arguing that a wider conflict could leave Israel isolated at a critical moment. The comments came after Iran launched missiles toward Israel amid heightened regional tensions.

Trump Claims He Urged Restraint From Israel

Speaking to Israel's Channel 12 News, Trump said he delivered a direct warning to Netanyahu about the potential consequences of a larger military campaign. He said, “I told Bibi that he better has to be very careful with what he does, because he might soon be left alone against Iran.”

Trump said his intervention followed appeals from several governments in the region that were concerned about the direction of the conflict. According to him, those countries wanted Washington to use its influence to prevent a major escalation.

He further stated that he attempted to scale back Israel’s planned response after receiving requests from multiple nations. “I tried to limit the size of the Israeli response to Iran after 5 countries asked me to pressure Netanyahu,” he said.

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Strikes Were Already Underway, Says Trump

Trump disclosed that Netanyahu had already approved military action by late Sunday and that Israeli aircraft were reportedly heading toward Iranian targets before the United States was formally informed.

According to the President, discussions subsequently took place between Israeli leaders and senior American officials. Netanyahu later communicated to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the operation would continue.

Trump claimed Washington was notified only after the mission had effectively begun, with missiles and aircraft already deployed. Nevertheless, he maintained that his intervention helped reduce the scope of the planned action.

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Regional Governments Push For Diplomacy

The US president also highlighted the role of five regional countries that have been involved in diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. He said these governments urged him to help prevent further military escalation because they remain invested in ongoing negotiations.

Trump told Axios that those countries were very concerned and loved the deal they have been negotiating.

Trump expressed confidence that diplomacy remains a viable path forward. He revealed that Iranian representatives reached out to Washington on Monday. According to Trump, he relayed that message to Netanyahu and encouraged him to pause additional strikes.

Fragile Ceasefire Amid Uncertain Future

Trump has repeatedly argued that Tehran remains interested in reaching an agreement with the United States. He reiterated to Channel 12 that Iran is eager to finalize a deal and suggested such an outcome would benefit all parties involved.

The president had earlier told Fox News that negotiations with Iran were nearing completion before the latest round of violence disrupted progress.

On Monday, both Israel and Iran suspended hostilities after Trump publicly called on the two sides to stop “shooting.” However, neither government has ruled out the possibility of renewed military action.