Relief For Khan Sir As Patna Court Grants Stay On Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case

Popular educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, has secured interim protection from arrest after a Patna district court stayed coercive action against him in a case linked to an alleged firing incident outside his coaching institute earlier this month.

The legal relief comes as Khan Sir faces mounting scrutiny on multiple fronts. Just a day earlier, the Bihar fire service had issued a notice to his coaching institute over alleged fire safety violations, adding to the challenges surrounding the well-known educator.

The court's decision followed a plea for anticipatory bail filed by Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahuar, after police named him in a First Information Report (FIR) connected to a violent clash outside the Khan Global Studies coaching centre in Patna's Kadamkuan area on the night of June 2.

Court Grants Temporary Protection

According to Khan Sir's legal team, the court granted interim relief after hearing arguments related to the case. The anticipatory bail application is expected to come up for further consideration while the stay on arrest remains in effect.

Speaking after the hearing, Mahuar said all relevant facts had been placed before the court and asserted that his client had no direct role in the incident under investigation.

The lawyer maintained that the allegations against Khan Sir were unfounded and that the educator had not participated in any activity connected to the alleged firing.

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Clash Linked to Rivalry Between Coaching Institutes

The case originates from a violent confrontation that police believe was linked to a dispute between Khan Global Studies and another coaching institute operating in the city.

According to the complaint, a group allegedly entered the premises of Khan Global Studies, vandalised property, removed banners and posters, assaulted security personnel and created panic during the disturbance.

Police launched an investigation following the complaint and later arrested the director of a rival coaching institute along with several associates in connection with the incident.

Video Evidence Alters Course of Investigation

The probe took a significant turn after a video reportedly surfaced showing two security guards allegedly firing shots into the air during the chaos outside the coaching centre.

Following the emergence of the footage, police arrested the two guards and questioned them about the incident.

Investigators claim that during interrogation, the guards alleged they had acted on Khan Sir's instructions. Based on those statements, police subsequently registered an FIR against Khan Sir and two other individuals.

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Fire Safety Notice Adds to Controversy

The legal developments come shortly after the Bihar fire service issued a notice to Khan Global Studies regarding alleged violations of fire safety norms.

The notice has added another dimension to the controversy surrounding the educator, whose coaching institute attracts a large number of students preparing for competitive examinations.

As investigations continue, both the firing case and the fire safety matter are expected to remain under scrutiny while the court considers Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea.