'Operation Lotus Has Failed': TMC's Kirti Azad Dismisses Claims Of 20 MPs Backing NDA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political speculation continues amidst a leader's resignation, internal challenges.

Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad on Tuesday strongly rejected claims that a group of 20 TMC MPs was preparing to extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), calling the reports "fake and fabricated" and accusing the BJP of attempting to create divisions within the party.

The denial comes amid heightened political speculation following the resignation of senior TMC leader Sukhendu Shekhar Ray from both the party and the Rajya Sabha, as well as reports of meetings involving some leaders linked to the Trinamool Congress and senior BJP figures.

Kirti Azad Calls Viral List 'Fake'

Taking to social media platform X, Azad dismissed a widely circulated graphic that purportedly listed 20 TMC parliamentarians who had allegedly formed a separate faction to support the NDA government at the Centre.

"This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied having signed on any documents/papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed," Azad wrote.

The viral post claimed that a separate group within the Mamata Banerjee-led party had emerged and was preparing to back the ruling alliance in New Delhi.

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Names Of Several Senior Leaders Included

The list circulating on social media named several prominent TMC MPs and leaders, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Pratima Mondal, Bapi Halder, Mala Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Prasun Banerjee, June Malia, Sharmila Sarkar, Asit Kumar Mal, Mitali Bag, Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Kalipada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Yusuf Pathan, Rachna Banerjee, Abu Taher Khan and Saugata Roy.

However, there has been no official confirmation from any of the leaders named in the graphic or from the party leadership regarding the alleged move.

BJP Accused Of Pressure Tactics

A day earlier, Azad had also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation about the situation within the Trinamool Congress.

He alleged that efforts were being made to lure or pressure opposition leaders through intimidation and the threat of investigations by central agencies.

"BJP is spreading lies. It's fake and fabricated narrative. In the meanwhile, blackmailing, coaxing, trying to bribe, threaten, with ED, CBI and with dire consequences with the Police. They don't have 20 MPs. They are desperate. It has become a prestige issue for Amit Shah," Azad said in another post on X.

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Political Speculation Continues

The claims surfaced at a time when the TMC is grappling with internal challenges following recent political developments in West Bengal and New Delhi.

The resignation of veteran parliamentarian Sukhendu Shekhar Ray earlier this week fuelled speculation about possible unrest within the party's parliamentary ranks. Reports of meetings involving several leaders associated with the TMC and senior BJP leaders further intensified the political debate.

Despite the speculation, the Trinamool Congress leadership has maintained that the party remains united and has not indicated any split within its parliamentary wing.

With no official evidence supporting the viral claims, the controversy has largely played out through competing political narratives, with the BJP and TMC trading allegations over attempts to engineer defections ahead of key political battles in West Bengal and at the national level.