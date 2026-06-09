Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krishna Byregowda delays Bengaluru Development Department charge.

He seeks clarity on department's authority, currently limited.

Deputy CM Shivakumar retained key Bengaluru development agencies.

Byregowda wants BDA, BMRDA control for his department.

The allocation of portfolios in Karnataka's newly constituted cabinet continues to generate political ripples, with uncertainty now surrounding the Greater Bengaluru Development Department assigned to senior Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda. Despite being officially entrusted with the portfolio, Byregowda has not yet taken charge, reportedly due to unresolved questions over the department's powers and administrative jurisdiction.

Uncertainty Over Bengaluru Development Department's Authority

The core of the disagreement stems from the division of Bengaluru's development-related functions. In previous administrations, the portfolio was typically held either by the chief minister or allocated in its entirety to a senior cabinet minister.

This time, however, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has retained oversight of two of the city's most influential planning and development bodies, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA). The arrangement has reportedly left questions about the practical authority attached to the portfolio assigned to Byregowda.

Sources indicate that the minister is seeking greater clarity on the department's responsibilities before formally assuming office. Concerns have also been raised regarding the status of the town planning wing and the five city corporations functioning under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

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Byregowda Seeks Clarity From Leadership

According to party insiders, Byregowda is expected to hold further discussions with Shivakumar to determine whether the BDA and BMRDA will eventually be placed under his charge. The matter has reportedly reached the attention of the Congress high command, with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala being briefed about the developments.

The issue has gained significance because Bengaluru's development portfolio has been at the center of internal discussions ever since the cabinet's formation.

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Portfolio Row Follows Earlier Discontent

The latest uncertainty comes days after senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy stepped down from the cabinet, claiming that he had earlier been assured the Bengaluru Development portfolio. While Reddy later withdrew his resignation following consultations with party leaders, he reportedly did so after receiving assurances that an additional or separate department would be considered during a future cabinet expansion.

For Byregowda, the situation is further complicated by the loss of the Revenue portfolio during the recent reshuffle. During his tenure in that department, he was credited with introducing reforms, including a counselling-based system for transfers of sub-registrars and assistant commissioners. The move was seen as an effort to reduce political intervention in postings but is understood to have drawn criticism from some legislators.

On Monday, Byregowda met Shivakumar at the Congress Legislature Party office in Vidhana Soudha. While he avoided discussing the details of the meeting in public, describing it as related to "party and government" matters, sources said the Bengaluru Development Department was a key topic of discussion. He is believed to have reiterated that the BDA and BMRDA should be brought under his control before he formally assumes charge of the portfolio.