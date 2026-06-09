US-Iran Conflict Nearing End? Trump Says 'Total Victory' Just Two Weeks Away

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump predicts

His remarks followed renewed Iran-Israel military exchanges.

Trump suggests Iran makes compromises; expects falling oil prices.

Diplomacy continues amid regional tensions despite prior setbacks.

US Iran War: US President Donald Trump has renewed his pledge to bring an end to hostilities involving Iran, telling supporters that Washington is on the verge of securing what he described as a “total victory” within the next two weeks. The remarks were made during a tele-rally held in support of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and came against the backdrop of renewed military exchanges between Iran and Israel.

Trump Predicts ‘Total Victory’ Soon

Speaking to supporters, Trump expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would ultimately produce a breakthrough despite recent military developments in West Asia. According to CNN, the president suggested that Iran was willing to make significant compromises as talks continue behind the scenes.

Trump said that they thought they were winning that battle, but that in reality they would truly win it over the next two weeks when he and his administration declared total victory, as per a report on Times of India. He added that it would be a complete victory, that it would happen very soon, and that oil prices would come tumbling down.

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Familiar Two-Week Timeline Returns

Trump's latest prediction is notable because it echoes a timeline he has invoked before in relation to the conflict. A ceasefire announced on April 7 had initially been expected to hold for a two-week period and potentially create momentum toward a broader settlement. However, disagreements over major issues prevented negotiators from translating the truce into a lasting agreement.

The president has repeatedly linked progress in the conflict to short-term deadlines, presenting diplomatic breakthroughs as imminent even when talks have faced significant obstacles.

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Renewed Violence Tests Diplomatic Momentum

The latest statement followed a volatile day in the region. Iran launched strikes against Israel in response to an Israeli operation in Lebanon, triggering concerns that the escalation could undermine ongoing diplomatic contacts.

Despite public appeals from Trump urging restraint, Israel continued with military operations before both sides eventually paused hostilities on Monday.

Trump had publicly called on Iran and Israel to stop “shooting,” a message that coincided with a temporary halt in the exchanges. Nevertheless, officials on both sides stopped short of ruling out future military action, leaving uncertainty over whether the pause will hold.