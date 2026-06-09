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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Conflict Nearing End? Trump Says 'Total Victory' Just Two Weeks Away

US-Iran Conflict Nearing End? Trump Says 'Total Victory' Just Two Weeks Away

US Iran War: Trump says the US will declare “total victory” over Iran within two weeks, even as fresh Iran-Israel strikes test fragile peace efforts.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump predicts
  • His remarks followed renewed Iran-Israel military exchanges.
  • Trump suggests Iran makes compromises; expects falling oil prices.
  • Diplomacy continues amid regional tensions despite prior setbacks.

US Iran War: US President Donald Trump has renewed his pledge to bring an end to hostilities involving Iran, telling supporters that Washington is on the verge of securing what he described as a “total victory” within the next two weeks. The remarks were made during a tele-rally held in support of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and came against the backdrop of renewed military exchanges between Iran and Israel. 

Trump Predicts ‘Total Victory’ Soon

Speaking to supporters, Trump expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would ultimately produce a breakthrough despite recent military developments in West Asia. According to CNN, the president suggested that Iran was willing to make significant compromises as talks continue behind the scenes.

Trump said that they thought they were winning that battle, but that in reality they would truly win it over the next two weeks when he and his administration declared total victory, as per a report on Times of India. He added that it would be a complete victory, that it would happen very soon, and that oil prices would come tumbling down.

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Familiar Two-Week Timeline Returns

Trump's latest prediction is notable because it echoes a timeline he has invoked before in relation to the conflict. A ceasefire announced on April 7 had initially been expected to hold for a two-week period and potentially create momentum toward a broader settlement. However, disagreements over major issues prevented negotiators from translating the truce into a lasting agreement.

The president has repeatedly linked progress in the conflict to short-term deadlines, presenting diplomatic breakthroughs as imminent even when talks have faced significant obstacles.

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Renewed Violence Tests Diplomatic Momentum

The latest statement followed a volatile day in the region. Iran launched strikes against Israel in response to an Israeli operation in Lebanon, triggering concerns that the escalation could undermine ongoing diplomatic contacts.

Despite public appeals from Trump urging restraint, Israel continued with military operations before both sides eventually paused hostilities on Monday.

Trump had publicly called on Iran and Israel to stop “shooting,” a message that coincided with a temporary halt in the exchanges. Nevertheless, officials on both sides stopped short of ruling out future military action, leaving uncertainty over whether the pause will hold.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump recently predict regarding hostilities involving Iran?

President Trump pledged to end hostilities involving Iran, predicting a “total victory” within the next two weeks. He expressed confidence in ongoing negotiations.

What was the backdrop to Trump's “total victory” remarks?

The remarks were made during a tele-rally for Senator Lindsey Graham, amidst renewed military exchanges between Iran and Israel. This violence has cast fresh uncertainty over diplomatic efforts.

Why does Trump believe a breakthrough is imminent?

Trump suggested Iran is willing to make significant compromises as talks continue behind the scenes. He believes this outcome could stabilize the region and ease global energy concerns.

Has Trump used this “two-week” timeline previously?

Yes, Trump has invoked this timeline before in relation to the conflict. A prior ceasefire in April was also expected to hold for two weeks but didn't lead to a lasting agreement.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Donald Trump Iran West Asia US IRan War
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