Border 3 Confirmed: Nidhi Dutta Says Team Has Been Working On It For 2 Years

Border 2, which has minted Rs 287.57 crore at the Indian box office since its January 23 release, is officially getting a sequel. Producer Nidhi Dutta confirmed in an interview that Border 3 is already in the works. She added that the team has been “actively working” on Border 3 for the past two years, adding that fans won’t have to wait too long for the next part.

Nidhi Dutta Confirms Border 3

“We already had the story [for Border 3] in mind. We have been actively working on it for the past two years. Bhushan ji has announced the film, and we hope to share more big updates about Border 3 soon,” she told NDTV, before adding that, unlike Border 2, the third part will not face major delays.

She added, “It took time to make Border 2 because we were not getting the right story for the film. But this time (in the case of Border 3), there won’t be a lot of delay. This time we have stories; I don't think it will take a lot of time to come up with Border 3.”

Dutta further confirmed that she and Bhushan Kumar will collaborate on three more projects, including Border 3.

“We are working on all of them. Fans will get to know more about them soon.”

Teasing the film’s cast, Dutta hinted that Sunny Deol will return as the lead and joked, “Can anyone defend India without Sunny Deol?”

‘Border 3 will happen in due course’: Bhushan Kumar

Last week, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Border 3 is in the works, but clarified that it may take time. He revealed that he had put several other projects on hold to prioritise Border 2, and plans to complete those first before moving on to the third instalment.



“Border 3 will happen in due course. Anurag has worked so hard to rebuild it. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward,” Kumar had told Hindustan Times.



He added, “But before that, we will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines. Then, we will return to Border.”

Border 2

Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Anurag Singh, the war drama is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 275 crore and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Along with Sunny Deol, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.