Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat has been receiving immense backlash online over its casteist title and for normalising hatred against a particular community. Many on social media think that the film unfairly targets the Brahmin community and warned Netflix of a “mass boycott”. Some even demanded that the streaming platform “change the name now or face a ban”.

Lawyer Vows Legal Action Against Ghooskhor Pandat

Now, a Supreme Court lawyer has joined the bandwagon, saying he will take legal action over what he described as the “normalisation of hatred against Pandits & Brahmins”.

“Hello Netflix India, normalisation of hatred against Pandits & Brahmins won’t be tolerated. I’ll see you in Court,” wrote Shashank Shekhar Jha on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with the post, he shared a screenshot of Netflix’s teaser for the film Ghooskhor Pandat. The post says, “Har corrupt officer ko badalne ka ek mauka milta hai. Ab Officer Ajay Dixit ki baari [Every corrupt officer gets a chance to change. Now it’s Officer Ajay Dixit’s turn].”

Hello @NetflixIndia, normalisation of hatred against Pandits & Brahmins won’t be tolerated. I’ll see you in Court.



CC: @MIB_India @GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/TKUnjweViE — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 3, 2026

A social media page called “Gems of Bollywood” claimed it has formally filed a complaint against Netflix over the film Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The page alleged the title is “deeply offensive and casteist,” and accused the makers of collectively vilifying a recognised social group and encouraging social hostility by legitimising prejudice.

“[Complaint filed for] deeply offensive and casteist title, collective vilification of a recognised social group, and encouraging social hostility by legitimising prejudice.”

The controversy began after Netflix released the teaser for the film, which is directed by Ritesh Shah.

Ghooskhor Pandat: Boycott Calls Grow Against Netflix

Following the teaser drop, social media users flooded platforms with criticism, urging Netflix to rename the film immediately.

One social media user wrote, “Ghuskhor Pandat? What kind of title is this? Would it be acceptable if a movie or series were made with a similar ‘Ghuskhor Mohamedan’ title? This is not freedom of speech. This is bigotry driven by an agenda. Such content should not be allowed to release.”

Another added, “...Funny how corruption suddenly becomes a religious caricature when it’s convenient. Equally funny how other identities are handled with velvet gloves and disclaimers.”

“Ghooskhor Pandat isn’t accidental. If corruption was the point, the title could have been Officer, Babu, or Netaji. But Bollywood’s old habit remains. Demonise Brahmins and dress it up as ‘art’.

Netflix India, you know exactly what you are doing, and this won’t be tolerated anymore,” read a third post.

A fourth wrote, “These days, the OTT networks deliberately try to create controversy for free publicity by stirring up social media. Why else would Netflix India choose a title like Ghooskhor Pandat, which could offend an entire community?”

Yet another social media user said, “I’m not even a brahmin but this vile hatred towards brahmins is just too much at this point. Imagine a title like ‘Ghooskhor Dalit’ or ‘Ghooskhor Muslim’ and see the reactions….”