After Border 2’s Blockbuster Start, Bhushan Kumar Says Border 3 Is On Cards

HomeEntertainmentAfter Border 2’s Blockbuster Start, Bhushan Kumar Says Border 3 Is On Cards

After Border 2’s impressive box office start, having already recovered 70 per cent of its budget, the makers have confirmed that the franchise will continue with Border 3.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Border 2, which hit the silver screen last Friday, has been on everyone’s lips and has taken over social media quite literally. Fans of the cast, as well as the celebrities themselves, have been showering praise on the multi-starrer film. And that praise is evident in the film’s strong box office start. The Rs 275-crore film has reportedly recovered around 70 per cent of its budget, and riding on this success, Bushan Kumar - one of the producers of the film with Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta - has hinted at a sequel to the film. He said that Border 3 is on the cards but hasn’t promised a timeline.

‘Border 3 will happen’: Bhushan Kumar

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar said, “Border 3 will happen in due course.” He added, “Anurag has worked so hard to rebuild it. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward.” 

Kumar also revealed that he and director Anurag Singh have another project in the pipeline, which was temporarily stalled due to the focus on Border 2. 

“But before that, we will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines. Then, we will return to Border,” he clarified.

Kumar explained, “We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new.”

This confirms that the makers are seriously considering the third part of the original 1997 blockbuster Border.

About Border 2

Border 2 serves as a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The film, announced on the 27th anniversary of the original film, shows the operations of the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. With a runtime of 199 minutes, the film has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with IMDb rating it 7.9/10.

The movie is on track to cross Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office, and has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. The film’s commercial success has laid the foundation for what could be a long-awaited continuation of the saga with Border 3.


Frequently Asked Questions

Are there other projects planned by the makers of Border 2?

Yes, Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh have another joint venture project planned. This new film will be made before they return to the 'Border' franchise.

Published at : 27 Jan 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Bhushan Kumar Border 2
