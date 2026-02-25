The first song from Bhooth Bangla, titled 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge,' will be released tomorrow. The announcement was made by Zee Music Company.
Bhooth Bangla First Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Drops Tomorrow
Bhooth Bangla’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, is set to release tomorrow. It is composed by Pritam, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Dev Arijit, with a rap segment by Mellow D.
Bhooth Bangla’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, starring Akshay Kumar, will be released tomorrow, Zee Music Company announced on Instagram. The announcement comes just a day after Akshay Kumar dropped the first look of Bhooth Bangla, which showed him seated on a throne in a tantrik-like avatar, giving Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes.
Bhooth Bangla Song Teaser OUT!
While sharing the teaser of the song, the music label wrote, “Main apne bhooths ke sath ready hoon… are you?”
The teaser opens to show Akshay Kumar sitting on a throne, surrounded by people with their faces painted as ghosts, who groove to the music in their own style. Midway through the video, a message flashes on screen: “OGs are back after 14 years,” hinting at Akshay Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan.
In the clip, Akshay says “Bhoot,” followed by “Bangla,” as the surrounding characters repeat “bhoot” one after another. Towards the end, he grabs a man’s face from behind, placing his palms on the man’s cheeks, and twists it around in a comic move. Reacting to the moment, Akshay quips, “Main to dar gaya [I got scared].”
Pritam composed the song, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics. It is sung by Dev Arijit, and also includes a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D.
Internet Reacts To Bhooth Bangla’s Song Teaser
One Instagram user wrote, “Comedy king is back,” while another added that he is “most excited to watch.” A third person said, “Blockbuster song loading.” “After a gap, boss is back,” read yet another comment. “Chartbuster song is loading,” declared a fourth.
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, will be released in theatres on April 10. The horror-comedy film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the first song from Bhooth Bangla be released?
Who is starring in Bhooth Bangla and what genre is it?
Bhooth Bangla stars Akshay Kumar and is described as a horror-comedy film. Other cast members include Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Who composed and wrote the lyrics for the first song?
The music for 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' was composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Kumaar. Dev Arijit performed the song, which also features a rap by Mellow D.
What is the release date for Bhooth Bangla?
Bhooth Bangla is set to be released in theatres on April 10. The film is directed by Priyadarshan.