Bhooth Bangla First Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Drops Tomorrow

Bhooth Bangla’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, starring Akshay Kumar, will be released tomorrow, Zee Music Company announced on Instagram. The announcement comes just a day after Akshay Kumar dropped the first look of Bhooth Bangla, which showed him seated on a throne in a tantrik-like avatar, giving Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes.

Bhooth Bangla Song Teaser OUT!

While sharing the teaser of the song, the music label wrote, “Main apne bhooths ke sath ready hoon… are you?”

The teaser opens to show Akshay Kumar sitting on a throne, surrounded by people with their faces painted as ghosts, who groove to the music in their own style. Midway through the video, a message flashes on screen: “OGs are back after 14 years,” hinting at Akshay Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan.

In the clip, Akshay says “Bhoot,” followed by “Bangla,” as the surrounding characters repeat “bhoot” one after another. Towards the end, he grabs a man’s face from behind, placing his palms on the man’s cheeks, and twists it around in a comic move. Reacting to the moment, Akshay quips, “Main to dar gaya [I got scared].”

Pritam composed the song, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics. It is sung by Dev Arijit, and also includes a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D.

Internet Reacts To Bhooth Bangla’s Song Teaser

One Instagram user wrote, “Comedy king is back,” while another added that he is “most excited to watch.” A third person said, “Blockbuster song loading.” “After a gap, boss is back,” read yet another comment. “Chartbuster song is loading,” declared a fourth.

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, will be released in theatres on April 10. The horror-comedy film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.