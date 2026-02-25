Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bhooth Bangla First Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar's Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Drops Tomorrow

Bhooth Bangla First Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Drops Tomorrow

Bhooth Bangla’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, is set to release tomorrow. It is composed by Pritam, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Dev Arijit, with a rap segment by Mellow D.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhooth Bangla’s first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, starring Akshay Kumar, will be released tomorrow, Zee Music Company announced on Instagram. The announcement comes just a day after Akshay Kumar dropped the first look of Bhooth Bangla, which showed him seated on a throne in a tantrik-like avatar, giving Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes. 

Bhooth Bangla Song Teaser OUT!

While sharing the teaser of the song, the music label wrote, “Main apne bhooths ke sath ready hoon… are you?”

The teaser opens to show Akshay Kumar sitting on a throne, surrounded by people with their faces painted as ghosts, who groove to the music in their own style. Midway through the video, a message flashes on screen: “OGs are back after 14 years,” hinting at Akshay Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla First Look Revives Bhool Bhulaiyaa Nostalgia

In the clip, Akshay says “Bhoot,” followed by “Bangla,” as the surrounding characters repeat “bhoot” one after another. Towards the end, he grabs a man’s face from behind, placing his palms on the man’s cheeks, and twists it around in a comic move. Reacting to the moment, Akshay quips, “Main to dar gaya [I got scared].”

Pritam composed the song, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics. It is sung by Dev Arijit, and also includes a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

Internet Reacts To Bhooth Bangla’s Song Teaser

One Instagram user wrote, “Comedy king is back,” while another added that he is “most excited to watch.” A third person said, “Blockbuster song loading.” “After a gap, boss is back,” read yet another comment. “Chartbuster song is loading,” declared a fourth. 

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, will be released in theatres on April 10. The horror-comedy film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
