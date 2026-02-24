Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla First Look Revives Bhool Bhulaiyaa Nostalgia

Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look from Bhooth Bangla, featuring him seated on a throne adorned with demon faces, hinting at a quirky horror-comedy entertainer.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After teasing Bhooth Bangla with a string of emoticons, Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled his first look on social media, and it has sent fans into a Bhool Bhulaiyaa nostalgia trip. The film will reunite Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. The two worked together in Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala, and their last work together was Khatta Meetha back in 2010.

Akshay Kumar Drops First Look

Sharing the poster, the 58-year-old actor wrote, “Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak… Let the fun begin!”

He added, “Bhooth Bangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026,” signing off the post with a ghost emoji.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor Tease Bhooth Bangla; Priyadarshan Directorial Set For April Release

The poster features Kumar seated on an eerie throne adorned with demon faces. Three faces appear to be opening and closing behind him, while additional faces are carved into the armrests. He is seen wearing multiple malas, adding to the mystical, horror-comedy vibe of the look.

How Social Media Users Reacted To First Look?

As soon as Akshay Kumar dropped the first look, fans flocked to the comments section of the teaser to share their thoughts. 

“Can’t wait anymore,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “OMGGGGG. Finallyyy OG King is Back. I can’t wait.”

“Excitement level increased,” commented a third. 

A fourth expressed, “Blockbuster vibes.”

Bhooth Bangla 

Bhooth Bangla, produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The project is backed by producers Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Mark your calendars as Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bhoot Bangla scheduled to be released?

Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The actor announced the release date on social media.

Who stars in Bhoot Bangla?

Bhoot Bangla stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

What is the vibe of Akshay Kumar's first look in Bhoot Bangla?

Akshay Kumar's first look in Bhoot Bangla has a mystical, horror-comedy vibe. He is seen on an eerie throne adorned with demon faces and wearing multiple malas.

Who are the producers of Bhoot Bangla?

The producers of Bhoot Bangla include Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Bhool Bhulaiyaa
