Bhoot Bangla is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. The actor announced the release date on social media.
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla First Look Revives Bhool Bhulaiyaa Nostalgia
Akshay Kumar unveiled his first look from Bhooth Bangla, featuring him seated on a throne adorned with demon faces, hinting at a quirky horror-comedy entertainer.
After teasing Bhooth Bangla with a string of emoticons, Akshay Kumar has finally unveiled his first look on social media, and it has sent fans into a Bhool Bhulaiyaa nostalgia trip. The film will reunite Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 16 years. The two worked together in Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala, and their last work together was Khatta Meetha back in 2010.
Akshay Kumar Drops First Look
Sharing the poster, the 58-year-old actor wrote, “Dus ko denge das-tak, intezar karo tab tak… Let the fun begin!”
He added, “Bhooth Bangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026,” signing off the post with a ghost emoji.
The poster features Kumar seated on an eerie throne adorned with demon faces. Three faces appear to be opening and closing behind him, while additional faces are carved into the armrests. He is seen wearing multiple malas, adding to the mystical, horror-comedy vibe of the look.
How Social Media Users Reacted To First Look?
As soon as Akshay Kumar dropped the first look, fans flocked to the comments section of the teaser to share their thoughts.
“Can’t wait anymore,” said one social media user.
Another added, “OMGGGGG. Finallyyy OG King is Back. I can’t wait.”
“Excitement level increased,” commented a third.
A fourth expressed, “Blockbuster vibes.”
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla, produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The project is backed by producers Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Mark your calendars as Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10, 2026.
