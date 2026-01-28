Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Son Kaju's Real Name; See Cute Pics

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Son Kaju's Real Name; See Cute Pics

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have revealed the name of their second son, whom they lovingly call “Kaju”.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 06:57 PM (IST)

Popular comedian Bharti Singh, who became a mother for the second time in December last year, has been consistently sharing updates from her personal life through her vlogs. Nearly a month after the birth of their baby boy, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have revealed their son’s name.

Bharti, Haarsh Reveal Kaju's Real Name

The couple has named their son Yashveer. The name is of Hindi/Sanskrit origin and means glorious and brave. It is also associated with qualities such as being successful, renowned, courageous, and intelligent. The zodiac sign linked to this name is Scorpio, and people with this name are believed to be bold and sharp-minded.

Bharti and Haarsh lovingly call their younger son “Kaju”. Bharti shared family photos on Instagram to announce the name but chose not to reveal the baby’s face. 

The pictures appear to be from the naming ceremony, where the couple seems to have organised traditional rituals, including prayers and a havan. In the photos, Bharti looks beautiful in a red suit, while Haarsh and both their sons are seen wearing light purple kurtas paired with white pyjamas.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

As soon as Bharti revealed little Kaju’s name, her post was flooded with comments from fans and celebrities. Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik praised the baby’s name, calling it “extremely beautiful”. It is worth noting that Bharti and Haarsh’s elder son is named Lakshya, whom they affectionately call Gola.

Bharti had earlier shared during her pregnancy that she wished for a daughter. However, she was blessed with another baby boy. Later, the comedian said that although she had hoped for a girl, they welcomed God’s blessing with an open heart and gratitude.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Old Tweet On Women Pilots Goes Viral After Baramati Plane Crash
News
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Ajit Pawar's Body Identified Through His Wristwatch After Fatal Plane Crash: Sources
Business
ABP Live Deep Dive | Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Why Did Amazon Lay Off 16,000 Employees? Inside The Company’s Latest Restructuring Move
Cricket
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Toss Time, Match Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Toss Time, Match Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: CCTV Footage Shows Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crash with Fireball, No Survivors in Baramati
Mumbai News: Massive Public Gather for Ajit Pawar’s Last Journey in Baramati After Tragic Plane Crash
Breaking News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Breaking News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Near Baramati
Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Baramati Plane Crash, Nation in Shock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | India-EU FTA Is Less About Trade, More About Telling Washington The World Has Options
Opinion
Embed widget