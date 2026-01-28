Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Son Kaju's Real Name; See Cute Pics

Popular comedian Bharti Singh, who became a mother for the second time in December last year, has been consistently sharing updates from her personal life through her vlogs. Nearly a month after the birth of their baby boy, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have revealed their son’s name.

Bharti, Haarsh Reveal Kaju's Real Name

The couple has named their son Yashveer. The name is of Hindi/Sanskrit origin and means glorious and brave. It is also associated with qualities such as being successful, renowned, courageous, and intelligent. The zodiac sign linked to this name is Scorpio, and people with this name are believed to be bold and sharp-minded.

Bharti and Haarsh lovingly call their younger son “Kaju”. Bharti shared family photos on Instagram to announce the name but chose not to reveal the baby’s face.

The pictures appear to be from the naming ceremony, where the couple seems to have organised traditional rituals, including prayers and a havan. In the photos, Bharti looks beautiful in a red suit, while Haarsh and both their sons are seen wearing light purple kurtas paired with white pyjamas.

As soon as Bharti revealed little Kaju’s name, her post was flooded with comments from fans and celebrities. Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik praised the baby’s name, calling it “extremely beautiful”. It is worth noting that Bharti and Haarsh’s elder son is named Lakshya, whom they affectionately call Gola.

Bharti had earlier shared during her pregnancy that she wished for a daughter. However, she was blessed with another baby boy. Later, the comedian said that although she had hoped for a girl, they welcomed God’s blessing with an open heart and gratitude.