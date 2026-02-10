‘Baseless And Untrue’: Allu Arjun Rejects ‘42 Rules’ Claim, Initiates Legal Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor Allu Arjun has strongly denied reports claiming he imposed a list of 42 strict rules on a brand manager, calling the allegations “baseless” and confirming that legal action has been initiated against those spreading the claims.

The controversy began after brand manager Kaveri Baruah spoke about her alleged experience of meeting the actor on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, a clip from which went viral on social media.

Podcast Claims Trigger Online Debate

In the podcast, Kaveri, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield’s brand strategy team, alleged that she was briefed with an extensive list of instructions ahead of meeting the actor.

“Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands,” she claimed. She also described a layered management structure, saying, “They have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict.”

The remarks triggered widespread online discussion, with many questioning the nature and credibility of the alleged protocols.

Allu Arjun’s Team Issues Statement

Responding swiftly, Arjun’s representatives released an official statement on Tuesday, rejecting the allegations.

“Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the statement read.

The team also reiterated the position on social media, urging users not to circulate unverified content and confirming that legal steps are being taken.

Viral Clip, Deleted Accounts Add to Buzz

The podcast segment continued to draw attention due to Kaveri’s reluctance to provide further details. When asked to elaborate, she reportedly said, “Mere ko kya pata? Aur nahi bataungi main (How would I know? (I won't say anything else).”

Although Kaveri has since deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn profiles, discussions around the episode remain active online. Fans and viewers continue to debate the alleged instructions and broader questions around celebrity etiquette.

Arjun’s team, however, maintains that the claims are unfounded and has made it clear that the matter will be pursued through legal channels.