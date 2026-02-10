Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘Baseless And Untrue’: Allu Arjun Rejects ‘42 Rules’ Claim, Initiates Legal Action

‘Baseless And Untrue’: Allu Arjun Rejects ‘42 Rules’ Claim, Initiates Legal Action

The controversy began after brand manager Kaveri Baruah spoke about her alleged experience of meeting the actor on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, a clip from which went viral on social media.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Allu Arjun has strongly denied reports claiming he imposed a list of 42 strict rules on a brand manager, calling the allegations “baseless” and confirming that legal action has been initiated against those spreading the claims.

The controversy began after brand manager Kaveri Baruah spoke about her alleged experience of meeting the actor on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, a clip from which went viral on social media.

Podcast Claims Trigger Online Debate

In the podcast, Kaveri, who reportedly worked with Royal Enfield’s brand strategy team, alleged that she was briefed with an extensive list of instructions ahead of meeting the actor.

“Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands,” she claimed. She also described a layered management structure, saying, “They have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict.”

The remarks triggered widespread online discussion, with many questioning the nature and credibility of the alleged protocols.

Allu Arjun’s Team Issues Statement

Responding swiftly, Arjun’s representatives released an official statement on Tuesday, rejecting the allegations.

“Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the statement read.

The team also reiterated the position on social media, urging users not to circulate unverified content and confirming that legal steps are being taken.

Viral Clip, Deleted Accounts Add to Buzz

The podcast segment continued to draw attention due to Kaveri’s reluctance to provide further details. When asked to elaborate, she reportedly said, “Mere ko kya pata? Aur nahi bataungi main (How would I know? (I won't say anything else).”

Although Kaveri has since deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn profiles, discussions around the episode remain active online. Fans and viewers continue to debate the alleged instructions and broader questions around celebrity etiquette.

Arjun’s team, however, maintains that the claims are unfounded and has made it clear that the matter will be pursued through legal channels.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main controversy involving Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is denying allegations that he imposed 42 strict rules on a brand manager. These claims originated from a podcast clip that went viral on social media.

What did the brand manager claim about meeting Allu Arjun?

The brand manager alleged that she received a list of 42 dos and don'ts before meeting the actor, including not looking him in the eyes. She also mentioned a strict management structure.

What is Allu Arjun's response to the allegations?

Allu Arjun has strongly denied the claims, calling them

Has the brand manager provided more details about her claims?

No, the brand manager reportedly declined to provide further details when asked to elaborate. She has also since deleted her social media profiles.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 07:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Allu Arjun Baseless And Untrue 42 Rules Initiates Legal Action
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Never Thought Congress Would Fall This Low’: Rijiju On Parliament Chaos
‘Never Thought Congress Would Fall This Low’: Rijiju On Parliament Chaos
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
World
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
India
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not A Single Page Of Proof’: Gaurav Gogoi Rejects CM Himanta’s ‘Pakistani Links’ Claim
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget