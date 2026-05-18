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HomeNewsWorldUS Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions

US Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions

US-Iran tensions remain unresolved despite ceasefire, as talks continue through Pakistan and disputes over sanctions persist.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 May 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
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  • Pakistan's Interior Minister visited Tehran amid stalled US-Iran talks.

Despite the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, tensions between the two countries remain unresolved as fresh negotiations have failed to produce a broader agreement. The White House has reportedly rejected Iran’s latest proposal, which included key demands related to its nuclear programme and sanctions relief. However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Washington has shown limited flexibility on certain issues, signalling that backchannel talks are still continuing. The ongoing negotiations highlight the fragile nature of the ceasefire, with both sides remaining far apart on core demands despite diplomatic efforts to prevent fresh escalation in the region.

US Shows Limited Flexibility

According to reports, the US has agreed in principle to release nearly 25 per cent of Iran’s frozen funds as part of ongoing discussions. However, Tehran is continuing to push for broader sanctions relief and complete access to its overseas assets.

Iranian media outlet Tasnim News reported that differences between the two sides remain unresolved, with Tehran accusing Washington of making “unrealistic demands”. Iranian officials have also refused to link any ceasefire arrangement to nuclear commitments, calling the US position politically motivated.

Iran is reportedly insisting on a complete end to the conflict, full restoration of seized assets and compensation for American military action. The sharp differences suggest that while talks are continuing, a permanent breakthrough still appears distant.

Also Read: Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue

Pak Steps Into Diplomatic Role

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made an unannounced two-day visit to Tehran, a move being linked to efforts aimed at reviving the stalled US-Iran peace process. According to reports in Pakistani and Iranian media, Islamabad is attempting to prevent the talks from collapsing completely after momentum from the initial round of negotiations appeared to weaken.

Pakistan’s mediation efforts come at a sensitive time, as the ceasefire it helped broker remains in place but tensions continue around the Strait of Hormuz. Disruptions in oil tanker movement in the region have added pressure on global energy supplies, keeping international markets on alert. US President Donald Trump has also continued issuing warnings towards Tehran despite ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Also Read: PM Modi Receives Norway’s Highest Award, Marking 32nd International Honour

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 10:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
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