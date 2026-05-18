Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTurkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province

Turkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province

Four people were killed and eight injured after a gunman opened fire in Turkey’s Mersin province, triggering a large police operation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Authorities launched a large manhunt for the teenage suspect.

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire in southern Turkey’s Mersin province on Monday. According to local media reports, the shooting began at a restaurant in the Tarsus district before the attacker continued firing at multiple locations nearby. Turkish authorities have launched a large-scale manhunt to trace the suspect, who is reportedly a 17-year-old teenager. Police teams, supported by helicopters, have been deployed across the area as investigations continue into the motive behind the attack. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the victims were specifically targeted or chosen at random.

Shooting Spree Leaves Four Dead

According to Turkish media reports, two of the victims were killed inside the restaurant where the attack first began. They are believed to be the restaurant owner and an employee.

The gunman later continued shooting outside the premises, allegedly killing a shepherd grazing sheep nearby and a lorry driver passing through the area.

Authorities said eight other people were injured during the incident, though details regarding their condition have not yet been officially released. Emergency medical teams and police personnel were sent to several locations linked to the attack.

Also Read: US Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions

Massive Manhunt Underway

Police have launched a major search operation to arrest the suspect, with helicopter support being used to track his movements after he reportedly fled the scene in a car.

Turkish authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting, while officials have not yet publicly identified the victims. No group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident has raised fresh security concerns in the region as investigators work to determine whether the attack was planned or carried out at random.

Also Read: Gold Prices Rise As Weak Dollar And Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Before You Go

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gun Violence World News Turkey Shooting Mersin Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Turkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province
Turkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province
World
US Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions
US Ready To Release 25% Of Iran’s Frozen Funds, Trump Softens Stand On Oil Sanctions
World
Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue
Iran Sends 14-Point Proposal Via Pakistan To End War As Talks With US Continue
World
What’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify: Report
What’s Happening In West Bank? Israeli Raids, Arrests And Demolition Orders Intensify
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens as Family Alleges Murder, Husband Missing
Breaking: RCC Owner Used Mock Tests to Mask Paper Leak Network, Says CBI Probe
Breaking: Anand Mohan’s ‘JDU Became Money Bag Party’ Remark Triggers Political Storm in Bihar
Breaking: Husband Samar Singh Missing, Passport Suspension Sought
NEET Leak: CBI Arrests RCC Owner Shivraj Motegaonkar, Major Network Link Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget