Turkey Shooting: Gunman Kills 4, Injures 8 In Mersin Province

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Authorities launched a large manhunt for the teenage suspect.

At least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire in southern Turkey’s Mersin province on Monday. According to local media reports, the shooting began at a restaurant in the Tarsus district before the attacker continued firing at multiple locations nearby. Turkish authorities have launched a large-scale manhunt to trace the suspect, who is reportedly a 17-year-old teenager. Police teams, supported by helicopters, have been deployed across the area as investigations continue into the motive behind the attack. Officials have not yet confirmed whether the victims were specifically targeted or chosen at random.

Shooting Spree Leaves Four Dead

According to Turkish media reports, two of the victims were killed inside the restaurant where the attack first began. They are believed to be the restaurant owner and an employee.

The gunman later continued shooting outside the premises, allegedly killing a shepherd grazing sheep nearby and a lorry driver passing through the area.

Authorities said eight other people were injured during the incident, though details regarding their condition have not yet been officially released. Emergency medical teams and police personnel were sent to several locations linked to the attack.

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Massive Manhunt Underway

Police have launched a major search operation to arrest the suspect, with helicopter support being used to track his movements after he reportedly fled the scene in a car.

Turkish authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting, while officials have not yet publicly identified the victims. No group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The incident has raised fresh security concerns in the region as investigators work to determine whether the attack was planned or carried out at random.

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