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Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on January 27 through a cryptic Instagram post, leaving both fans and people from the music industry stunned. Despite this, several of his songs continued to be released afterwards, which caused confusion among listeners. The singer later clarified that he still has a number of previously recorded tracks that are yet to be released, and these will continue to come out through 2026 and possibly even 2027. Now, music composer Amaal Mallik has shared an update on the matter, revealing roughly how many unreleased songs Singh still has lined up and adding that some of the singer’s finest work is yet to reach audiences.

‘Arijit Singh Has Around 100 Songs Pending’

“I won’t even list all the songs he has sung for me, but he still has around 100 songs yet to release. In fact, there are over a hundred tracks from films that he recorded in the last four years that are still pending release,” Mallik said in an interview with Zoom.

He added that several projects are still in the pipeline due to the delay in the films. “A lot of films are yet to come out. Some of his best work is still waiting to be released.”

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Amaal Mallik also suggested that artists who feel dissatisfied with the type of work they are doing or being offered could take inspiration from Arijit Singh. He said that if musicians are unable to pursue the kind of projects they truly want, they should consider making a bold decision like Singh’s. “If you cannot do the kind of work you want to do, just follow what Arijit did.”

“Today, when he has stepped away from playback singing, many of us feel sad. But it cannot be treated like an obituary. He is now doing the kind of music he always wanted to do, collaborating with artists like Anoushka Shankar. In a way, he is becoming a leading figure in music, much like what Zakir Hussain represents. He has only stepped away from films; he is very much active as an artiste,” Amaal further said.

Arijit Singh’s Songs After Retirement

Arijit Singh’s first song after his retirement was released on February 7. Titled Tere Sang under the Salman Khan Films banner, the song is part of a short film titled Echoes of Us and features vocals by Arijit Singh and Iulia Vantur.

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On February 9, Singh also released a devotional single titled O Shiv Mere ahead of Maha Shivratri. The track is written by lyricist Kumaar, composed by Mandeep Panghal, and programmed by Piyush Ranjan.

Singh also lent his voice to the title track of Ek Din after Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly spent several days persuading him to sing the song.