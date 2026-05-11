Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' to release in two weeks.

Certification process is underway with CBFC for release.

Nine arrested for allegedly leaking 'Jana Nayagan' online.

'Jana Nayagan' is Vijay's last film before politics.

Jana Nayagan, Vijay’s final film before entering politics full-time, is finally nearing release after months of delay. The film, which was initially expected to hit theatres earlier this year, still does not have an official release date. However, the makers have now revealed a timeline during Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Vijay took oath as the CM in the presence of his mother, several politicians and actor Trisha Krishnan.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Speaking to reporters at the ceremony, KVN Productions founder Venkat K Narayana confirmed that the film is expected to release within the next two weeks. He also revealed that the certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is currently underway.

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“Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are very happy and excited,” Narayana said.

He further added, “Jana Nayagan is expected to release in approximately 14 days.”

The statement comes amid earlier reports claiming that the film could release on June 22, which coincides with Vijay’s birthday. There were also reports that the film will be released in May after the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026.

Producer Praises Vijay

During the interaction, Narayana also praised Vijay for his discipline and commitment, and called him someone who “walks the talk”.

“He has turned out to be a true Jana Nayagan - a man of the people - for the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Jana Nayagan Leaked Online In HD

Earlier this year, Jana Nayagan landed in controversy after the film was leaked online in HD quality amid delays in its release. The film was uploaded on piracy websites, and from there it made its way to social media platforms. Soon after, makers repeatedly appealed to people not to share the film illegally.

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Following an investigation, the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Wing arrested nine individuals in connection with the leak.

According to police officials, the prime accused allegedly worked as a freelance assistant editor on another project and gained unauthorised access to Jana Nayagan reels at an editing studio. The footage was reportedly rendered into a full-length film and circulated online through the co-accused.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career. Vinoth is known for directing films such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Thunivu.

The action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju in important roles.

Apart from Tamil, the film is expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the technical crew includes editor Pradeep E Ragav, stunt choreographer Analarasu, and cinematographer Sathyan Sooriyan.